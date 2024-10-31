How to watch 'Endurance' online – stream Ernest Shackleton documentary from anywhere

If you're going in search of Ernest Shackleton's fabled ship "Endurance" the one thing you are not allowed to do is quit. The clue is in the name of both the vessel and this National Geographic documentary, titled – you guessed it – "Endurance".

Below is how to watch "Endurance" online, on TV and from anywhere.

'Endurance' streaming details "Endurance" (2024) premieres on Fri, Nov. 1 on National Geographic and streams on Disney Plus on Sat, Nov. 2.

• U.S. — Nat Geo via Sling TV/ Disney+ via Hulu.

• U.K. — Disney+

• Australia — Disney+

• Watch from anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Ernest Shackleton's expedition in 1914 was to sail to Antarctica and traverse the 1,800 miles from one coast to another. He failed. But then, after his ship "Endurance" was trapped in pack ice before sinking to the bottom of the Weddell Sea, he succeeded in saving the lives of his 27 man crew.

In doing so, the mission became that very British thing, a gloriously successful failure, and Shackleton is remembered today as an icon of leadership and grace under pressure.

The search for his perfectly-named vessel more than a century after it sank - documented here for the National Geographic channel - experiences many of the unforgiving challenges faced by the original expedition but ultimately benefits from advances in technology.

Made by Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the multi award-winning filmmakers of "Free Solo" and "The Rescue", the search for the ship runs in tandem with the story of the original crew which is bought to life with excerpts from their diaries and precious footage captured at the time.

Feeling adventurous? Read on to find out how "Endurance" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Endurance' in the U.S.

"Endurance" drops on National Geographic on Friday, November 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Saturday, November 2 on Disney+.

A subscription to Hulu costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free after a 30-day free trial.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month.

Watch 'Endurance' from anywhere

Watch 'Endurance' around the world

How to watch 'Endurance' in Canada

As with the U.S., "Endurance" premieres on National Geographic at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, November 3 and Monday, November 4 on Disney+.

How to watch 'Endurance' in the U.K.

"Endurance" drops on National Geographic U.K. on Sunday, November 3 at 9 p.m. GMT and Disney+ on Monday, November 4 .

Where to watch 'Endurance' (2024) online in Australia

"Endurance" arrives on Disney+ in Australia on Saturday, November 2.

'Endurance' FAQ

What have directors Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin said about the film? “We have dedicated our careers to telling stories about the edge of human experience, exploration and possibility. Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance is the definitive true story of adventure and survival against all odds. With the discovery of his long-lost ship — which sank over 100 years ago in the unforgiving Weddell Sea — by a group of fearless explorers and scientists, we are able to revisit Shackleton’s story of hardship, bravery and leadership with a fresh lens... using cutting-edge technology to bring [it] to contemporary audiences of all ages.”