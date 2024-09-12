Disney Plus dramatically slashes monthly cost for a limited time — here's how to claim this deal

To give streaming fans a little treat this fall, Disney Plus has rolled out an exciting deal for both new and returning subscribers in both the U.S and U.K. Currently, you can snag the ad-supported Disney Plus basic plan for just $1.99/£1.99 per month for the first three months. This offer arrives right before Disney’s basic price is set to climb from $7.99 to $9.99 per month starting October 17, alongside increases for Disney Plus Premium, Hulu, ESPN Plus and various bundle options.

The promotion is available from September 12-27, making it a prime opportunity to dive into the latest entertainment. With the highly anticipated premiere of Marvel’s "Agatha All Along" on September 19, this deal offers a perfect chance to catch up on current hits on the streaming service.

Disney Plus is also framing its new promotion as a timely opportunity for subscribers to enjoy a "blockbuster fall" lineup. The deal comes just in time as Disney prepares to showcase other major new releases, including Pixar’s "Inside Out 2", which has already made waves as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

Additionally, fans of the Disney Channel classic "Wizards of Waverly Place" can look forward to the new sequel series, "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place", starring Selena Gomez, set to premiere on October 30. This promotion is a perfect way to catch these exciting new titles and more, all at a fraction of the regular cost.

How to claim the new Disney Plus deal

All you have to do is enter your email on the disneyplus.com website to create or restart your subscription. This ensures you automatically receive the promotional offer once you’ve entered your billing information.

If you’re keen on snagging this deal, be sure to sign up or reactivate your Disney Plus subscription before midnight on September 27, 2024. After the three-month promotional period, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate of $9.99/£7.99 per month. Canceling the subscription before the three months are over will ensure you're not charged the full amount.

For those who are interested in sticking with the standard subscription, there are several perks. You’ll of course gain access to Disney’s library, including movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. It also features exclusive original content only available on Disney Plus.

Subscribers can also enjoy streaming in HD quality, with select content available in 4K UHD. The service allows for up to seven user profiles per account and the option to download content for offline viewing on mobile devices.

Make sure to grab Disney Plus’ promotional offer while you still can though, as you’ll only need to pay $6 for three months, meaning you’ll save around $18. Honestly, this is a great deal.