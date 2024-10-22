We just got another big clue that 'Ted Lasso' season 4 is happening — here's what we learned

"Ted Lasso" season 4 is looking even more likely than ever, thanks to some new comments from a senior Warner Bros. exec.

While the long-awaited fourth season still hasn't been given the go-ahead by Apple TV Plus, Warner Bros. TV Group's chairperson and CEO, Channing Dungey, has just made it sound like a return to AFC Richmond is all but certainly happening.

This news comes from Mipcom in Cannes (h/t Variety), where Dungey commented on the future of "Ted Lasso" whilst discussing the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV show coming to Max.

"We are in conversations about season four", Dungey said, "and they are very exciting conversations, but it's still early days." What's more, Dungey went on to tease that Coach Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis is seemingly interested in coming back on board in some capacity.

"We had always been clear that there wasn't going to be more "Ted Lasso" if Jason and [the] team weren't feeling excited about it, and I can tell you firsthand that he's in a place where he's feeling really excited and feels good about it", Dungey added.

These comments echo what Dungey said over the summer when she hinted that discussions about a fourth season (or some sort of spinoff) had happened and that the appetite for more was there as long as they had the "right idea".

What else do we know about 'Ted Lasso' season 4?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The rumor mill has been hard at work for some time already. At the start of October 2024, "Ted Lasso" season 4 was reportedly 'confirmed' and set to begin pre-production in January 2025, according to MacStories writer Sigmund Judge.

That report came just a couple of months after "Ted Lasso" was tipped for a comeback by Deadline, who broke the news that Warner Bros. Television had picked up the options on three major "Ted Lasso" stars' contracts.

Those stars were Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond's owner, Rebecca Welton, along with Brett Goldstein (fan-favorite Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift, who plays Rebecca's right-hand man and Director of Football Operations, Leslie Higgins.

Alas, with all these rumors, we're still waiting for a formal announcement, so we'll just have to follow Ted's teachings and "Believe" that the show has a bright future.

In the meantime, you can stream all three seasons of "Ted Lasso" over on Apple TV Plus. And if you need something new to watch while you wait, don't forget to check out our round-ups of the best shows like "Ted Lasso" and the best Apple TV Plus shows you can stream right now.