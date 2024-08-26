'Ted Lasso' season 4 tipped with major stars returning — it's time to believe again

"Ted Lasso" is (almost) officially back and it's officially time to believe again.

Deadline is reporting that Apple TV Plus has exercised its contract options for several cast members: Hannah Waddingham, who played AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton; Brett Goldstein, who played the player-turned-coach Roy Kent; and Jeremy Swift, who played the affable AFC Richmond Director of Football Operations Leslie Higgins.

Of course, for anyone who has seen the show, it'd be impossible to run things back without these three, especially Waddingham and Goldstein. But, you've probably noticed a few names missing there, and there's a reason why.

Where's Jason Sudeikis?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Yes, "Ted Lasso" season 4 — which despite some erroneous reports is not officially greenlit yet — is still missing a few key players from its roster. Namely ... it's missing Ted Lasso, famously played by Jason Sudeikis.

Before you start to panic, there's a perfectly good reason for this, and it's not that Sudeikis wants nothing to do with the project. Unlike Waddingham, Goldstein and Swift, who all have options for a fourth season in their contracts, Sudeikis does not. Nor does star Juno Temple, who played the bubbly fashion model-turned-businesswoman Keeley Jones.

Apple will also need to go back to the negotiating table to bring back star/show co-creator Brendan Hunt, who played the eccentric Coach Beard.

The good news is that these stars have indicated a willingness to return, at least in some capacity. In fact, this isn't even the first hint we've had in recent months that "Ted Lasso" could be back for a fourth season.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, it looks like Phil Dunster, who played AFC Richmond star Jamie Tart, will not be returning to the show — at least, not in a starring role. Deadline reports that his contract has not been picked up, likely due to scheduling commitments to Prime Video show "The Devil’s Hour" and Apple TV Plus show "Surface."

I want to believe again, but I'm a little concerned

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

At least three stars are back, others seem likely to return and only one is out so far. That should be cause for celebration for most "Ted Lasso" fans.

I'm a little concerned though. It's not like I don't want to believe in the potential of a season 4, but I felt that the show ended on the right note — at least for Sudeikis's Lasso. He finally got to return home and be with his family now that he's at peace with emotional demons from his past. And despite not being a particularly good soccer coach, he nearly took AFC Richmond to the Premier League title. His story arc felt complete.

That said, some characters could be explored further. Hunt's Coach Beard and Goldstein's Roy Kent in particular still have a way to go as characters, and given their acumen for coaching soccer, it'd make sense if they finally secured Premier League glory for Richmond. Lasso would have done the work to make them better people, which was his greatest asset as a manager, but they'd be the ones to actually succeed based on technical expertise.

Now, I'm worried that work will be undone. Given Sudeikis's level of creative control, I'm hopeful that he won't give in to notes from Apple and force Lasso back into the story for the sake of it. If he returns as Coach Lasso and not just as a producer and occasional guest star, I want to believe it will be because there's more story to tell for that character.

The good news is that since "Ted Lasso" season 4 is now (almost certainly) inevitable, I'm going to find out.