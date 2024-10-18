Apple TV Plus just renewed another hit show — 'Shrinking' season 3 is happening

Unlike Netflix, which seems dead-set on canceling so many of its original shows, Apple TV Plus has just given its popular comedy series "Shrinking" a third season.

The good news comes out of New York Comic Con from show co-creators Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein, who appeared (along with other castmates) on the Main Stage for a discussion centered on "Shrinking" season 2, which just premiered on October 16.

The series follows therapist Jimmy Laird (Segel) who breaks the rules and starts becoming way more involved in his patients' lives in the wake of his wife's death. Noting the ethical implications of his new approach, Jimmy tries to hide it from his colleagues, including his boss, Paul (Harrison Ford). The renewal isn't too much of a surprise, either, as both seasons come pretty highly rated by critics and viewers over on Rotten Tomatoes.

In a statement about the good news, co-creator Bill Lawrence ("Ted Lasso", "Scrubs") had this to say: " I’m so lucky to work on "Shrinking" with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material.

"I'm even luckier that they are people I'd want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to Apple TV Plus and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!" (h/t Deadline).

This news comes just a couple of days after the hit spy thriller "Slow Horses", landed a season 6 renewal, proving that not all the best streaming services are quite so impulsive when it comes to dropping the axe (yes, I'm still a little salty about Netflix canceling "Kaos", okay?)

What else do we know about "Shrinking" season 3?

We're only two episodes into "Shrinking" season 2, so we're still in the dark about the show's next season. However, we've at least got a bit of an idea of which characters will appear, courtesy of a few words from Apple TV Plus' Head of Programming, Matt Cherniss.

In another statement, Cherniss said of the news: "It has been wonderful to watch audiences around the world fall in love with the memorable characters and rich world that Bill, Brett, and Jason have created in "Shrinking".

"We are incredibly excited for viewers to see where life takes Jimmy, Paul, Liz, Gaby, Alice, Sean, Brian, and Derek next, as they continue on their moving, heartwarming, and very funny journey in season three", he added.

So while we don't know what's in store for the next adventure, we at least know we won't be saying goodbye to Ford, Segel, or the likes of Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Luke Tennie (and more) just yet.

New episodes of "Shrinking" season 2 continue to drop on Wednesdays on Apple TV Plus.