Apple TV Plus could confirm 'Ted Lasso' season 4 very soon — here's what we know

Updates on “Ted Lasso” have been scarce as of late, but we finally have some exciting news for fans of this sports comedy-drama.

According to Sigmund Judge , a writer for MacStories and co-host of the Magic Rays of Light podcast, “Ted Lasso” is set to return for a fourth season on Apple TV Plus. Of course, nothing has officially been greenlit yet by the streaming service, but we’ve already had strong hints over the past few months that this show is coming back.

Back in August, Deadline reported that “Ted Lasso” season 4 was tipped with major stars set to return . Apple TV Plus has renewed its contracts for several key cast members, including Hannah Waddingham, who portrayed AFC Richmond's owner Rebecca Walton; Brett Goldstein, who played former player-turned-coach Roy Kent; and Jeremy Swift, who took on the role of Leslie Higgins, the friendly Director of Football Operations at AFC Richmond.

Now, Judge has revealed in a social media post that “Ted Lasso” season 4 is “set to begin pre-production in January. According to my sources, the football drama is now confirmed to return next year with a fourth instalment, with London shoots beginning in early 2025!”

Apple TV Plus hasn’t yet commented on season 4, and there’s obviously no release date. But based on the news we’ve been getting, including the strong hint that Apple would like to see the show continue in some form , we might be seeing that season renewal very soon.

What would ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 be about?

Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” concluded with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deciding to leave AFC Richmond and return to Kansas to be closer to his son, marking the end of his time in England. Rebecca (Waddington), after considering selling the club, chooses to keep it and begins to focus on her personal happiness, with hints of a new romantic possibility.

Roy Kent (Goldstein) steps up as the new head coach of AFC Richmond, signaling his growth as a leader, while Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed), after reconciling with the team, finds redemption and returns to the club.

If “Ted Lasso” returns for a fourth season, it could explore life at AFC Richmond without Ted. The focus might shift to Roy as head coach, navigating the team’s future challenges, and Nate’s continued redemption arc. Rebecca’s evolving personal life and her role as club owner could also take center stage.

For those worried about Ted not returning, the series will most likely revisit him in Kansas, balancing his life as a father with any lingering connections to Richmond. There’s also a chance he will only have a small role (maybe even a cameo) considering his story arc felt complete at the end of season 3. Regardless, we can only wait and see until Apple TV Plus officially confirms the next season.

