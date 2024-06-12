We just got our strongest hint yet that 'Ted Lasso' could return

"Ted Lasso" fans, rejoice: the Apple TV Plus tentpole comedy series might not be over after all.

Jason Sudeikis' heartwarming soccer comedy show ran for three seasons and came to an end in 2023. Fans have been hoping the series might well return in some way for a while, and some stars have posited that the show could live on already (looking at you, Nick Mohammed joking about a fourth season on Twitter/X). But our biggest hint yet that the series might continue comes from Warner Bros. TV Group CEO and chairman, Channing Dungey.

Whilst speaking at the Banff World Media Festival on Monday, June 10 (as reported by Deadline), Dungey said Apple would like to see the show continue in some form, whether that's as "Ted Lasso" season 4 or as some sort of spinoff set in the same universe — and she thinks co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis could be willing to make more... as long as they have the 'right idea'.

"We've had conversations about all of the above", she said. "I think Jason Sudeikis is open to the idea, but I think he wants to have the right idea, which I appreciate it. We at Warner Bros. appreciate, Apple appreciates, because it's the sort of thing where you don't want to go do more, just for the sake of more, you want to go do more, because you actually have something to say, you have a story that you want to tell. We'll see what happens'.

So yes, it's not a 100%, definitive claim that "Ted Lasso" will be back, but at the very least, Dungey's comments make it sound like there's an appetite for more. If this has left you with a desire to revisit the show, you can stream all three seasons of one of the best Apple TV Plus shows right now

How did 'Ted Lasso' end?

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

"Ted Lasso" season 3's twelfth and final episode found AFC Richmond on the precipice of winning the Premier League, provided they beat West Ham and Manchester City lost their final match. Whilst Richmond won their game, so did City, leaving them second in the league overall.

Even though Richmond didn't quite get a fairytale ending, so many of its major players did. Owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) made the decision to sell 49% of the club to Richmond's fans (and perhaps struck up a romance of her own), Roy Kent took over as Richmond's new manager and began therapy with Dr. Sharon.

Plus, Coach Beard remained in the U.K. and married Jane, Keeley approached Rebecca with a proposal for a Richmond Women's Football Team, and Trent Crimm wrapped up his book about the club, renaming it "The Richmond Way" (after feedback from Ted).

So, where did Ted end up? After struggling with being so far from his family, Ted made the decision to return home to the U.S. But he didn't turn his back on the sport permanently: we learned that he'd begun coaching the soccer team his son, Henry, played for, and his happy smile made it look like this was the right decision for him.