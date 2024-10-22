5 top new movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more (October 22-28)

This week’s slate of new movies arriving across the best streaming services offers plenty of variety from an animated blockbuster starring transforming robots to an intimate thriller that sees a woman race against time to escape a serial killer before her body shuts down.

“Transformers One” making its at-home debut is arguably the biggest new release, but the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Max are also offering subscribers new flicks to enjoy without having to cough up an additional rental fee. Highlights include “Don’t Move” on Netflix and the Max premiere of “Trap," the new thriller from divisive director M. Night Shyamalan.

If you’re in the mood to watch something new this week, here’s a rundown of the best new picks landing across streaming services. Plus, be sure to check out our guide to the latest TV shows you can stream this week if you’re in the mood for a binge-watch.

‘Transformers One’ (PVOD)

“Transformers One” takes the CGI-stuffed blockbuster series into the animated realm for a prequel that might just be the very best of the bunch. Set on the Transformer’s home planet of Cybertron, it tells the untold story of Optimus Prime (voiced by Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry). We know them as sworn enemies, but before that, they were actually best friends, who worked together and shared a brotherly bond. “Transformers One” chronicles their mission to find a powerful McGuffin known as the Matrix of Leadership, and how this quest ultimately drives a wedge between the two robot pals.

Unfortunately, “Transformers One” failed to find a large enough audience to recoup its budget at the global box office. This is a real shame, as it’s a vibrant and enjoyable animated flick that will appeal to Transformers fans of all ages. Hopefully, its arrival on premium video-on-demand platforms will bring it to new viewers who skipped it in theaters. And just to reiterate, don’t dismiss this as yet another Transformers movie that puts action-spectacle over storytelling substance, as there’s real heart to be found in “Transformers One”.

Buy or rent on Amazon from October 22

‘Canary Black’ (Prime Video)

Kate Beckinsale stars in this new Prime Video action-thriller from filmmaker Pierre Morel, who directed 2008’s “Taken”. While its quality may be a little suspect — though I’m hoping to be pleasantly surprised by this one — there’s no denying that it checks enough boxes that it's highly likely to make a real impression on the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched list.

In “Canary Black”, Beckinsale plays Avery Graves, a top CIA operative who is forced to go rogue when a terrorist group kidnaps her husband and forces her into betraying her own country. With no team to rely upon, she must turn to criminal contacts for help locating the top-secret intelligence the kidnappers demand. However, as she descends further into the dark underworld knowing who she can trust becomes impossible, and there are betrayals around every corner.

Watch Prime Video from October 24

‘Don’t Move’ (Netflix)

Netflix’s “Don’t Move” is looking like one of the most intense thrillers of the year. Played out in real-time, it follows a grieving woman named Iris (Kelsey Asbille) who travels to a remote forest in the hopes of finding solace. Instead, she comes face-to-face with a sadistic killer, who injects her with a paralytic agent. As this chemical starts to take over her body, she must find a way to escape from this nightmare before her nervous system shuts down and leaves her frozen.

Tapping into the universal fear of being trapped in a terrifying situation and being unable to escape, “Don’t Move” looks like it could offer viewers a nerve-shredding experience. Star Kelsey Asbille describes it as “a propulsive, stripped-down thriller that manages to feel very personal at times” and based on the teaser trailer it looks like it could be another Netflix No. 1 hit.

Watch on Netflix from October 25

‘Trap’ (Max)

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie is fantastic in concept, but a little flawed in execution. Still, its arrival on Max will delight anybody looking for a twisting thriller that does enough to hold your attention throughout. Set during a sold-out pop concert, “Trap” follows a police sting operation as the authorities have been tipped off that a notorious serial killer known as The Butcher will be in attendance, and this may be their only chance to catch them.

However, this isn’t a mystery thriller where the killer’s identity is kept a secret until the final moments. Our point of view character is the murderer, Cooper Abbott (Josh Hartnett). Attending the concert with his young daughter, Cooper must think on the spot to both evade police and ensure his sinister double life isn’t exposed to his family. The first half is pretty riveting stuff, but things take a turn for the ridiculous in the back half. However, if you don’t mind plot holes and illogical story beats, “Trap” offers some mindless fun and a novel core concept.

Watch on Max from October 25

‘Daddio’ (Netflix)

On paper, “Daddio” had all the ingredients to be a major awards player. It’s an intimate, dialogue-heavy, drama with just two cast members, Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn. Plus, it touches on weighty philosophical themes like relationships, power dynamics and the nature of grief. It didn’t quite reach those Oscar-winning heights, but its 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes suggests it’s still a drama worth watching, and its 88% audience score is even stronger, so clearly early viewers found a whole lot to like about this stripped-back affair.

The movie sees Dakota Johnson play a young woman who’s just landed at JFK International Airport. Hailing a cab to drive her back to her Manhattan apartment, this ride ends up becoming quite a remarkable journey. Striking up a conversation with the driver (Sean Penn), the two at first exchange simple small talk, but eventually they move onto more personal subject matters, and tell each other some frank truths that they’ve never been able to express before.

Watch on Netflix from October 26