How to watch 'The Alien Perspective' online and from anywhere in the universe

The UFO/UAP community - UAP stands for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena - has been waiting for official disclosure relating to the existence of NHI (Non-Human Intelligence since the Roswell Incident in 1947. It is still waiting but recent developments, specifically the 2017 New York Times front page story of a UFO sighting by U.S. Navy pilots in 2004, have led to a growing mainstream acceptance of the possibility of verifiable UFO/UAP activity. Apple's two-part documentary "The Alien Perspective" is another step in the same direction.

Seven years in the making by Dean "The McPherson Tape" Alioto, the depth of research and variety of angles on display here can be seen by the huge number of contributors from different fields (see below). Much more than the usual line-up of familiar talking heads (former M.O.D man Nick Pope aside), those in front of the camera include the most credible eye-witnesses and 'victims of abduction' as well as scientists with relevant expertise.

The events discussed are well documented and have impressive supporting evidence but here are some out-there theories (do we really live in a simulation?) that skeptics and debunkers will latch onto. However, this film – much like James Fox's "The Program" – delivers on its promise to provide a glimpse into the unknown.

Whatever your current philosophical take on the issue, "The Alien Perspective" is worth a watch. Here's where to watch/stream it online, plus all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful.

'The Alien Perspective' episode guide

"The Alien Perspective" Part I - "Where did they come from?"

"The Alien Perspective" Part II - "TBA"

'The Alien Perspective' contributors

Dr Michio Kaku (Futurist and Astrophysicist)

Dave Foley (Comedian and Ufo researcher)

Leslie Kean (Investigative Journalist)

Elisa Quintana (NASA scientist)

Seth Shostak (SETI institute)

Dr Michael P. Masters (Prof. of Biological Anthropology)

Dr Nick Bostrom (Philosopher)

Travis Walton (Abductee and author of 'Fire in the Sky')

Salma Siddick (UFO eye-witness)

Sean Cahill (ex-Military)

Douglas Trumbull (Special Effects pioneer incl. "2001: A Space Odyssey")

Prof Paul Hynek (Ufologist, son of J. Allen Hyneck)

James Penniston (ex-Military and UFO eye-witness)

Marc D'Antonio (Astronomer and Ufologist)

Nick Pope (Former M.O.D. UFO investigator)

Kevin Day (ex-Military)

David Favor (Retired commander U.S. Navy)

Deep Prasad (Quantum Researcher and CEO of ReactiveQ)

Michel Viso (Astrobiologist)

David Chalmers (Philosopher)

Prof. Kevin Knuth (Physicist)

Prof. Diana Walsh Pasulka (Author, Prof of Religious Studies)*

Greg Bishop (Author, UFOlogist)*

Sarah Scoles (Author of “They Are Already Here”)*

Martin Willis (UFO podcaster)*

Travis Taylor (Reality TV star/ scientist/ ex-NASA)*

Prof. Francois Tissot (Prof. of Geochemistry)*

Lisa Kaltenegger (Astronomer)*

Alan Tudyk (Actor in “Resident Alien”)*

MJ Banias (Tech journalist/ podcaster)*

Ryan Sprague (Author of “Somewhere in the Skies: A Human Approach to the UFO Phenomenon”)*

Colin Andrews (Author/ Crop Circle researcher)*

Sian Proctor (Commercial astronaut)* - * Appear in Part II only

'The Alien Perspective' official Apple TV+ trailer

The Alien Perspective - Official Trailer (2025) Documentary - YouTube Watch On

