How to watch 'The Alien Perspective' online and from anywhere in the universe
Ever thought what it would be like for aliens to encounter us for the first time? Sit down. You're about to...
The UFO/UAP community - UAP stands for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena - has been waiting for official disclosure relating to the existence of NHI (Non-Human Intelligence since the Roswell Incident in 1947. It is still waiting but recent developments, specifically the 2017 New York Times front page story of a UFO sighting by U.S. Navy pilots in 2004, have led to a growing mainstream acceptance of the possibility of verifiable UFO/UAP activity. Apple's two-part documentary "The Alien Perspective" is another step in the same direction.
You can watch "The Alien Perspective" worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. But don't worry if you're away in a country that doesn't yet have the streaming service, because you can watch "The Alien Perspective" on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.
Released: Wednesday, January 8
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Seven years in the making by Dean "The McPherson Tape" Alioto, the depth of research and variety of angles on display here can be seen by the huge number of contributors from different fields (see below). Much more than the usual line-up of familiar talking heads (former M.O.D man Nick Pope aside), those in front of the camera include the most credible eye-witnesses and 'victims of abduction' as well as scientists with relevant expertise.
The events discussed are well documented and have impressive supporting evidence but here are some out-there theories (do we really live in a simulation?) that skeptics and debunkers will latch onto. However, this film – much like James Fox's "The Program" – delivers on its promise to provide a glimpse into the unknown.
Whatever your current philosophical take on the issue, "The Alien Perspective" is worth a watch. Here's where to watch/stream it online, plus all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful.
How to watch 'The Alien Perspective' in U.S., U.K. and Australia
"The Alien Perspective" is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond. The movie drops on Wednesday, January 8 at 12:01 a.m. ET.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Bad Monkey", "Slow Horses", "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'The Alien Perspective' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "The Alien Perspective" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
'The Alien Perspective' episode guide
"The Alien Perspective" Part I - "Where did they come from?"
"The Alien Perspective" Part II - "TBA"
'The Alien Perspective' contributors
- Dr Michio Kaku (Futurist and Astrophysicist)
- Dave Foley (Comedian and Ufo researcher)
- Leslie Kean (Investigative Journalist)
- Elisa Quintana (NASA scientist)
- Seth Shostak (SETI institute)
- Dr Michael P. Masters (Prof. of Biological Anthropology)
- Dr Nick Bostrom (Philosopher)
- Travis Walton (Abductee and author of 'Fire in the Sky')
- Salma Siddick (UFO eye-witness)
- Sean Cahill (ex-Military)
- Douglas Trumbull (Special Effects pioneer incl. "2001: A Space Odyssey")
- Prof Paul Hynek (Ufologist, son of J. Allen Hyneck)
- James Penniston (ex-Military and UFO eye-witness)
- Marc D'Antonio (Astronomer and Ufologist)
- Nick Pope (Former M.O.D. UFO investigator)
- Kevin Day (ex-Military)
- David Favor (Retired commander U.S. Navy)
- Deep Prasad (Quantum Researcher and CEO of ReactiveQ)
- Michel Viso (Astrobiologist)
- David Chalmers (Philosopher)
- Prof. Kevin Knuth (Physicist)
- Prof. Diana Walsh Pasulka (Author, Prof of Religious Studies)*
- Greg Bishop (Author, UFOlogist)*
- Sarah Scoles (Author of “They Are Already Here”)*
- Martin Willis (UFO podcaster)*
- Travis Taylor (Reality TV star/ scientist/ ex-NASA)*
- Prof. Francois Tissot (Prof. of Geochemistry)*
- Lisa Kaltenegger (Astronomer)*
- Alan Tudyk (Actor in “Resident Alien”)*
- MJ Banias (Tech journalist/ podcaster)*
- Ryan Sprague (Author of “Somewhere in the Skies: A Human Approach to the UFO Phenomenon”)*
- Colin Andrews (Author/ Crop Circle researcher)*
- Sian Proctor (Commercial astronaut)* - * Appear in Part II only
'The Alien Perspective' official Apple TV+ trailer
More from Tom's Guide
- Best Apple TV apps and games
- HBO Max vs Max: Everything that's changed
- Best iPhones: which should you buy?
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.