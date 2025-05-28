How to watch 'Contact in the Desert' online – live stream UFO conference from anywhere

"Contact in the Desert" – billed as "the world's largest UFO and UAP conference" – features some of the brightest stars from 'UFO Twitter', including Ross Coulthart and George Knapp. Can't make it to the Woodstock of UFOlogy? Those without a ticket can watch it live online...

Here's how to watch "Contact in the Desert" live streams from from anywhere with a VPN.

'Contact in the Desert" 2025 - date, time, where to watch "Contact in the Desert" takes place May 29 – June 2, 2025. Streaming passes from $149 (using discount code 'TOMS').

Is there really any truth to the rumor that "non-human intelligence" (aliens) exist? While Congress continues to investigate the rumors of UFO crash retrivals, "Contact in the Desert" is here to bring you up to date with everything UFO/UAP.

Themed "Event Horizon," the 2025 event takes place at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California. It offers over 50 sessions exploring topics like extraterrestrial life, AI, space travel, and consciousness. Keynote speaker Josh Gates, of "Expedition Unknown", will present on May 31.

"CITD" also features renowned figures such as NewsNation's Ross Coulthart, "The Telepathy Tapes'" Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell, and UFO O.G. George Knapp, the man who uncovered Bob Lazar's truly wild claims about Area 51. Attendees can participate in workshops, night sky excursions, and live podcast recordings.

Can't make it in person? You can buy an online streaming pass. Here's how to watch and stream "Contact in the Desert" 2025 live online.

Whether you're in the States or further afield, you can watch "Contact in the Desert" live on the PursuingX streaming platform.

There are a range of passes but for the best experience, there's the Ultimate Replay + Live pass costing $499. This gets you all the live streams, plus all the replays. It's like being there... without being there.

Only want the live stream? Opt for the Live Stream pass costing $199.

Not exactly cheap. But then again, it is considered to be the hottest ticket in 'UFO town'.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching content on your usual streaming service? Or prefer to watch things online privately and securely?

You can watch "Contact in the Desert" safely and from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Yes! You can watch the live stream by paying for one of the passes. They're listed in dollars but to give you an idea:

The Ultimate Replay + Live pass costs $499 (around £370). This gets you all the live streams, plus all the replays.

For the live stream only, then go for the Live Stream pass costing $199 (around £145).

Josh Gates – keynote speaker and host of Discovery’s "Expedition Unknown"

– keynote speaker and host of Discovery’s "Expedition Unknown" Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell – the leading expert on child autism and star of "The Telepathy Tapes" podcast

– the leading expert on child autism and star of "The Telepathy Tapes" podcast Ross Coulthart – The investigative journalist, formerly of Australia's "60 Minutes", is one of the leading voices in the UAP field

The investigative journalist, formerly of Australia's "60 Minutes", is one of the leading voices in the UAP field George Knapp – The legendary Las Vegas reporter best known for bringing us Bob Lazar and the story of Area 51

– The legendary Las Vegas reporter best known for bringing us Bob Lazar and the story of Area 51 Richard Dolan – One of the world's most in-depth UAP and USO researchers

– One of the world's most in-depth UAP and USO researchers Dr Avi Loeb – The physicist wrote 8 books and over 800 papers on a wide range of topics, including black holes, the first stars, the search for extraterrestrial life

The physicist wrote 8 books and over 800 papers on a wide range of topics, including black holes, the first stars, the search for extraterrestrial life Daniel Sheehan – Constitutional lawyer and chief counsel of the New Paradigm Institute.

Constitutional lawyer and chief counsel of the New Paradigm Institute. The full list of speakers is available on Contact in the Desert's website.

What devices can I use to watch 'Contact in the Desert'? You can view the live streams and videos "from any Internet connected device." You can also listen from your smartphone, laptop, desktop computer (Windows or Mac), tablet (iOS/Android) or smart TV. Please note that security settings will prevent you from using a simulcast system.