How to watch 'Women in Blue' online and from anywhere now

Based on actual events, "Women in Blue" ("Las Azules") is Spanish-language police drama set in Mexico in the early 1970s. It's a serial killer plot but also a stinging critique of male attitudes to women across the board. Read on to find out how to watch "Women in Blue" from anywhere and everywhere in the world.

'Women in Blue': watching info, streaming, release date Released: Wednesday, July 31

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

Episodes: 10

There's a serial killer on the loose, the police can't (or won't) catch him and women are scared. An opportunity arises to join a female police force – a huge development in the male-dominated times – and four young recruits grab it with both hands. But is the force what it seems? Is the serial killer any closer to being caught? The answers, respectively, are 'no' and 'yes, but with no thanks to the authorities'.

Rather than striking a blow for sexual equality, the female police force, it turns out, is a media stunt to distract attention from abject failure of the hapless forces of law and order to resolve the situation. The women are issued with whistles rather than guns. So, our four new recruits, soon angry and frustrated, set out to catch the killer on their own terms.

Here's how to watch "Women in Blue" from anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.

"Women in Blue" begins streaming on Apple TV Plus from Wednesday, July 31 with the first two episodes dropping on launch day. Here's a rundown of when the episodes air:

Episode 1: July 31, 2024

Episode 2: July 31, 2024

Episode 3: August 7, 2024

Episode 4: August 14, 2024

Episode 5: August 21, 2024

Episode 6: August 28, 2024

Episode 7: September 7, 2024

Episode 8: September 11, 2024

Episode 9: September 18, 2024

Episode 10: September 25, 2024

Who is in the 'Women In Blue' cast? Bárbara Mori as Maria

as Maria Ximena Sariñana as Angeles

as Angeles Natalia Téllez as Valentina

as Valentina Amorita Rasgado as Gabina

as Gabina Christian Tappan as Escobedo

as Escobedo Leonardo Sbaraglia as Alejandro de la Torre

as Alejandro de la Torre Miguel Rodarte as Octavio Romandía

as Octavio Romandía Horacio Garcia Rojas as Gerardoallings

as Gerardoallings Scott Lawrence as Dr Vickers