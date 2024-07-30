How to watch 'Women in Blue' online and from anywhere now
New female police force fights a serial killer and conservative attitudes
Based on actual events, "Women in Blue" ("Las Azules") is Spanish-language police drama set in Mexico in the early 1970s. It's a serial killer plot but also a stinging critique of male attitudes to women across the board. Read on to find out how to watch "Women in Blue" from anywhere and everywhere in the world.
Released: Wednesday, July 31
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
Episodes: 10
There's a serial killer on the loose, the police can't (or won't) catch him and women are scared. An opportunity arises to join a female police force – a huge development in the male-dominated times – and four young recruits grab it with both hands. But is the force what it seems? Is the serial killer any closer to being caught? The answers, respectively, are 'no' and 'yes, but with no thanks to the authorities'.
Rather than striking a blow for sexual equality, the female police force, it turns out, is a media stunt to distract attention from abject failure of the hapless forces of law and order to resolve the situation. The women are issued with whistles rather than guns. So, our four new recruits, soon angry and frustrated, set out to catch the killer on their own terms.
Here's how to watch "Women in Blue" from anywhere, including details of the Apple TV Plus free trials you can take advantage of.
'Women in Blue' episode dates
"Women in Blue" begins streaming on Apple TV Plus from Wednesday, July 31 with the first two episodes dropping on launch day. Here's a rundown of when the episodes air:
- Episode 1: July 31, 2024
- Episode 2: July 31, 2024
- Episode 3: August 7, 2024
- Episode 4: August 14, 2024
- Episode 5: August 21, 2024
- Episode 6: August 28, 2024
- Episode 7: September 7, 2024
- Episode 8: September 11, 2024
- Episode 9: September 18, 2024
- Episode 10: September 25, 2024
Watch 'Women in Blue' anywhere
How to watch 'Women in Blue' in the U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Women in Blue" airs exclusively on Apple TV Plus and can be streamed on the platform in full. There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'Women in Blue' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can still watch "Women in Blue" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Who is in the 'Women In Blue' cast?
- Bárbara Mori as Maria
- Ximena Sariñana as Angeles
- Natalia Téllez as Valentina
- Amorita Rasgado as Gabina
- Christian Tappan as Escobedo
- Leonardo Sbaraglia as Alejandro de la Torre
- Miguel Rodarte as Octavio Romandía
- Horacio Garcia Rojas as Gerardoallings
- Scott Lawrence as Dr Vickers
