Netflix just dropped a trailer for a new crime drama movie that’s based on a true story — and it looks like a compelling case

Netflix is no stranger to serving true crime fans plenty of compelling cases, and it looks like the popular streaming service is about to welcome another must-watch crime drama at the end of May (based on the new trailer that just came our way).

The movie in question is “A Widow’s Game,” a Spanish movie based on the real case known as “the black widow of Patraix.” The tense trailer revolves around the chief suspect and the woman trying to bring her in.

Beginning at the scene of a murder, where investigator Eva Torres meets with Arturo’s partner, Maje, the trailer quickly pivots to pointing the finger at that same woman.

As the string-heavy score ramps up the tension, Eva lays her suspicions and her approach to the case bare: Find Maje's lover, and the person who "did her dirty work for her" (per the subtitles).

Intrigued? You don’t have long to wait to stream “A Widow’s Game.” The trailer ends with confirmation that the new true crime movie will premiere globally on Netflix on Friday, May 30.

What else do we know about ‘A Widow’s Game’ on Netflix?

Netflix has already shared a synopsis of the new movie. It reads: “In August 2017, the body of a man, stabbed seven times, appears in a parking lot in Valencia. Everything points to a crime of passion. The Homicide Group of the city, with a veteran inspector at the head, starts an investigation against the clock that soon leads them to a suspect that no one expected: Maje, the young widow, sweet and serene, who had been married to the victim for less than a year."

Speaking about the project in December 2024, executive producer and co-writer Ramón Campos said: ““Why does a person consider that it is better to commit a murder than to get divorced?” This was the question that assailed me when I first read the news about Maje and Salvador's crime.

"Over the years, we have been trying to unravel the answer and we think we have understood, but not understood, why Maje decided to manipulate Salvador to murder a person who was undoubtedly a good person. Because this film is not about the victim. It is about the murderers. Because sometimes the answer to our actions lies not in who we are, but where we come from.”

The “A Widow’s Game” cast includes Ivana Baquero (“Pan’s Labyrinth”) as “Maje” María Jesús Moreno Cantó, plus Carmen Machi as case inspector, Eva, Tristán Ulloa as Salva, plus Joel Sánchez, Álex Gadea, Pablo Molinero, Pepe Ocio, Ramón Ródenas, Amparo Fernández and Miquel Mars, among others.

The movie’s been produced by Campos’ production company, Bambú Producciones and was directed by Carlos Sedes and written by Campos, Gema R. Neira, David Orea, Jon de la Cuesta, Ricardo Jornet, and Javier Chacártegui.

