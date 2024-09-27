How to watch 'Wolfs' with Brad Pitt and George Clooney online and from anywhere
Clooney and Pitt team up in this much-anticipated blockbuster
Hollywood dream teams don't come much starrier than this — George Clooney and Brad Pitt are together again for action comedy movie "Wolfs", which hit the small screen on Friday, September 27.
You can watch "Wolfs" worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. But don't worry if you're away in a country that doesn't yet have the streaming service, because you can watch "Wolfs" on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.
Released: Friday, September 27
Global stream: Apple TV Plus
With these two genuine film icons in the lead roles, you probably don't need a precis of the plot to decide whether you'll watch. But to give a flavor, Clooney and Pitt respectively play Jack and Nick. Each is a professional fixer used to working in isolation — lone wolves, if you will — thrown together by circumstances beyond their control and forced to work as a reluctant team.
It may not be cinema's most original storyline, but you can expect bedazzling action sequences, laugh out loud comedy and the natural charisma that George and Brad have been bringing to our screens for decades.
Here's how to watch "Wolfs" online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below. Take a look at all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful.
How to watch 'Wolfs' in U.S., U.K. and Australia
"Wolfs" is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond. The movie dropped on Friday, September 27 at 12:01 a.m. ET.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Criminal Record," and "Severance".
How to watch 'Wolfs' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Wolfs" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
'Wolfs' 2024 cast list
- George Clooney as Jack
- Brad Pitt as Nick
- Amy Ryan as Margaret
- Austin Abrams as Kid
- Poorna Jagannathan as June
- Zlatko Burić as Dimitri
- Richard Kind as Kid's dad
- Frances McDormand as the voice of Pamela Dowd-Henry
'Wolfs' official Apple TV+ trailer
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
