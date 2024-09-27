How to watch 'Wolfs' with Brad Pitt and George Clooney online and from anywhere

Hollywood dream teams don't come much starrier than this — George Clooney and Brad Pitt are together again for action comedy movie "Wolfs", which hit the small screen on Friday, September 27.

You can watch "Wolfs" worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. But don't worry if you're away in a country that doesn't yet have the streaming service, because you can watch "Wolfs" on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

'Wolfs': watching info, streaming, release date Released: Friday, September 27

Global stream: Apple TV Plus

With these two genuine film icons in the lead roles, you probably don't need a precis of the plot to decide whether you'll watch. But to give a flavor, Clooney and Pitt respectively play Jack and Nick. Each is a professional fixer used to working in isolation — lone wolves, if you will — thrown together by circumstances beyond their control and forced to work as a reluctant team.

It may not be cinema's most original storyline, but you can expect bedazzling action sequences, laugh out loud comedy and the natural charisma that George and Brad have been bringing to our screens for decades.

Here's how to watch "Wolfs" online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below. Take a look at all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful.

How to watch 'Wolfs' in U.S., U.K. and Australia

How to watch 'Wolfs' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show via your subscription? Don't worry, you can watch "Wolfs" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

'Wolfs' 2024 cast list

George Clooney as Jack

Brad Pitt as Nick

Amy Ryan as Margaret

Austin Abrams as Kid

Poorna Jagannathan as June

Zlatko Burić as Dimitri

Richard Kind as Kid's dad

Frances McDormand as the voice of Pamela Dowd-Henry

'Wolfs' official Apple TV+ trailer

WOLFS â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

