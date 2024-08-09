This Apple TV Plus movie with Brad Pitt and George Clooney is one of my most anticipated releases this year — and it’s already getting a sequel

Ever since that first trailer dropped for "Wolfs," I've been absolutely convinced that this Apple TV Plus movie is going to be right up my street. And after a new update, I'm looking forward to it all the more.

Not to be mistaken with 2014's bad werewolf flick, "Wolves", this new Jon Watts-led action-comedy reunites Brad Pitt and George Clooney for the seventh time as a pair of lone wolf "fixers" who have to work together, unwillingly, on a particular job.

The pair already have proven screen chemistry — "Ocean's 11" — and in the small amount of footage we've seen thus far, our two stars seemingly play off one another just as well as they did previously. This looks like it could be a solid action caper, one that's looking, to me, like it'll be a classier version of Pitt's previous action-packed crowdpleaser, "Bullet Train".

The movie was already the subject of a studio bidding war a few years back, but it's a new update that has me all but convinced "Wolfs" is going to be a winner: Deadline has confirmed that Apple has struck a deal with Watts to write, direct and produce a sequel for Clooney and Pitt, a month ahead of release.

Surely, that deal's gotta be a sign that there's at least some confidence that "Wolfs" will be a great watch, right? That might sound optimistic, especially given we've only seen a couple of minutes so far, but I can't shake the feeling that I'm really gonna enjoy "Wolfs" when it lands next month.

And given that Apple's original output has generally been pretty strong — look at "Killers of the Flower Moon", "Cha Cha Real Smooth", and "Fancy Dance", for example — I'm hoping my optimism isn't misplaced!

What is 'Wolfs' about?

Apple's official synopsis for the movie reads: "Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy “Wolfs.” Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected."

From the official trailer. we can see that "Wolfs" sees the pair drawn into the drug trade and at risk of being killed for the things they've discovered during the course of that one troubled night.

In addition to Clooney and Pitt, the movie also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard King, and Zlatko Burić.

So, when is 'Wolfs' coming out?

"Wolfs" will have its world premiere at Venice Film Festival in early September 2024.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer to watch it ourselves; that same Deadline report revealed that "Wolfs" is getting a limited theatrical release on September 20. It'll then be made available to stream on Apple TV Plus just one week later, on Friday, September 27.

Looking for your next watch while you wait for "Wolfs" to drop?