Apple TV Plus could have the next 'Ted Lasso' on its hands with Owen Wilson's 'Stick'

I'm a sucker for any form of golf. Be it a book, magazine, article, film, or in the case of "Stick," a TV show. The Owen Wilson-led series is making its way to Apple TV Plus on June 4, 2025, and with the massive success of "Ted Lasso," we know Apple can make a feel-good sports series.

Apple launched a trailer for the upcoming golf show, and it looks promising, with Wilson delivering his trademark sense of humor and a medley of notable PGA Tour players and YouTube golf personalities making cameos.

Stick — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The show focuses on former professional golfer Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson), who had the nickname Stick during his playing days (Stick is a term commonly used to describe a good golfer, a term no one ever used to describe my game).

After washing out of pro golf early due to a public mental breakdown on the course, Stick struggles to find his way in life before discovering a young player named Santi (Peter Dager) during a less-than-interesting golf lesson. He puts everything into the 17-year-old golfer as he attempts to lead him to win the U.S. Amateur Championship.

The cast includes names such as Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant.

As a golfer, I'm excited to see cameos from the popular golf YouTube channel Good Good, including Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark. Also listed as making appearances are Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark and more.

Owen Wilson serves as executive producer, and Jason Keller created the 10-episode series. The first three episodes are slated to drop on June 4, and a new one will release every Wednesday through July 23.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But how's the golf?

(Image credit: Apple)

I love golf. I play every week, watch the PGA Tour every weekend, and watch some of the best golf YouTube channels all week. Of course, I also enjoy Netflix's "Full Swing" for its behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional golf.

How does the golf look in "Stick?" Based on the shots in the trailer, it looks more authentic than some other golf movies (I'm looking at you, "Happy Gilmore").

Sure, golf prodigy Santi is seen going over the trees and driving the green, but it's not said how long the hole is, and it looks like a doable shot for a golfer who's long off the tee.

The golf is not the focus of the trailer, though, as it's primarily focused on the mental struggles of Owen Wilson's Pryce Cahill as he attempts to make it in a post-professional golf life. The scene in the bar where a patron describes the character's breakdown perfectly summarizes what he's dealing with.

As a golf fan, though, what Apple describes as showing "the world of golf as it has never been shown before" excites me. This is a scripted show, meaning it won't be a stand-in for Full Swing. However, if it offers a somewhat accurate look at what it's like to rise through the amateur golf ranks, it'll appeal to the obsessed golfer like myself.

Will the show capture the popularity of "Ted Lasso" or even the best "Ted Lasso" alternative? That team is to be seen. Based on the brief trailer, though, it has all the potential.

The feel-good plot mixed with a popular sport set the stage for Apple TV Plus to have a huge hit, and I'm very excited to watch it.