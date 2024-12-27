The 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer is here — and Bad Bunny and Travis Kelce are hitting the links

It's been nearly thirty years since that beloved sports comedy "Happy Gilmore" came swinging into theaters. And now star Adam Sandler is revisiting the very unorthodox golfer (we don't think he got the hockey jersey and Timberlands at the pro shop) in a much-awaited sequel that will hit Netflix in July 2025.

As a little holiday treat, the streamer dropped a quick "Happy Gilmore 2" teaser trailer on Thursday, December 26, showing Sandler back on the golf green as the memorable title character. And this time around, he'll be joined by both familiar faces and new megawatt cameos.

It's sweet to see that Gilmore's relationship with golf tour PR director Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen) from the original movie is still going strong after all the years — "We've only just begun," the "Modern Family" actress proclaims in the teaser before giving Happy a smooch. Less heartfelt but more hilarious is the returned animosity between Happy and his O.G. course nemesis Shooter McGavin (played by "Hacks" star Christopher McDonald), who the former brutally beat at the big tournament in the first film. Given their heated meet-up in the trailer, it seems like time hasn't softened Shooter's loathing.

Eagle-eyed viewers will notice that McGavin is standing by a gravestone that reads "Peterson," which was the last name of Carl Weathers' character Chubbs. Unfortunately, Weathers passed away earlier this year, and he's not listed in any credits.

Along with those returning "Happy Gilmore" castmates — though not featured in the teaser, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert and Ben Stiller will also reprise their roles from the original film — the thirty-second clip gives fans a glimpse of several new characters, including an enthusiastic caddy played by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (a.k.a. reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny). We also get a peek at a cameo from Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce, who is seemingly portraying a server of sorts who welcomes Happy back onto our screens with: “It’s great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore.”

Given the short runtime of the teaser, Netflix didn't have time to fit in all of the starry co-star and cameo appearances planned for "Happy Gilmore 2" — famous folks including rap legend Eminem, "The Substance" star Margaret Qualley, Sandler's "Uncut Gems" director Benny Safdie and real-life golf pros such as Keegan Bradley, John Daly, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa will reportedly be popping up throughout the sequel.

As with the original "Happy Gilmore" flick, the sequel script was co-written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler, with Kyle Newacheck ("What We Do in the Shadows", "Workaholics") in the director's chair this time around.

Tom's Guide will keep you updated on all "Happy Gilmore 2" intel, from the release date to any new trailers and clips that Netflix drops. In the meantime, here are the best Adam Sandler movies to stream right now.