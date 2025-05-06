Apple TV Plus just dropped a trailer for its new crime thriller with Denzel Washington — and it looks like a must-watch

Apple TV Plus just dropped a trailer for another of its upcoming movies — and it has me seriously hyped.

2025 is looking like it could be a strong year for the Apple streaming service on the movie front.

As an adventure movie lover, I'm hyped for "Fountain of Youth", and Joseph Kosinski's "F1" has been on my radar for a while. And, based on the teaser below, "Highest 2 Lowest" already seems like it'll be another winner.

Highest 2 Lowest — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It's only a short teaser, but this quick, slick look is more than enough to have me locked in for the latest Spike Lee joint.

Narrated by a fast-talking Denzel Washington (reuniting with Lee for the fifth time), the teaser gives us a taste of what to expect from this upcoming crime thriller.

There's talk of money and mayhem, snatches of glamorous city living and trouble with the cops, and little bursts of action, all accompanied by a real earworm of a track.

It's a confident first look at a feature with some serious pedigree; A24, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington are all involved, and it's a fresh take on a Kurosawa movie? Count me in.

Like what you see? You'll be pleased to know we already have a release date. "Highest 2 Lowest" is heading to theaters on Friday, August 22, and will be available to stream on Apple TV Plus from Friday, September 5.

What else do we know about 'Highest 2 Lowest' right now?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple has already shared a brief synopsis for "Highest 2 Lowest", so we know what to expect.

It reads: "When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the 'best ears in the business,' is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Brothers Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the fifth time in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller 'High and Low,' now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City."

In addition to Denzel Washington, "Highest 2 Lowest" stars Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky, and Ice Spice.

The movie's due to premiere at Cannes Film Festival later this month, so we'll hopefully get an idea of whether "Highest 2 Lowest" is worth watching soon enough.

In the meantime, if you're looking for Apple streaming recommendations, be sure to read our round-up of the best Apple TV Plus shows you can watch right now.