Everything new on Apple TV Plus in May 2025
May's Apple TV Plus lineup includes 'Murderbot', 'Fountain of Youth' and more
We're rolling into May, and in the world of Apple TV Plus (and all the best streaming services, for that matter), that means there's new stuff coming to our screens soon.
The most high-profile titles coming to Apple TV Plus in May are "Murderbot," a sci-fi thriller/comedy that sees Alexander Skarsgård playing a security robot and Guy Ritchie's "Fountain of Youth," an action-adventure movie that sees John Krasinski and Natalie Portman heading off on a globe-trotting search for the mythical source of life-preserving water.
Elsewhere, you've got the fourth installment of Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's road-trip series, "Long Way Home," two new documentaries, and a new animated family special featuring the voice of "Moana" herself, Auli'i Cravalho.
You can find more info about all the new Apple TV Plus releases coming your way in May 2025 below.
'Long Way Home'
"Long Way Home" follows best friends Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman setting off on another road trip.
Last time we saw them in action, the pair rode from Ushuaia, Argentina to Los Angeles in 2020's "Long Way Up," but in their latest trip, they'll be taking the most scenic route possible from Ewan's Scottish home to Charley's in England on some refurbished vintage bikes.
Across 10 episodes, we'll follow the pair across the North Sea to Scandinavia, where they'll journey up to the Arctic Circle and then travel down through continental Europe, before returning over the English Channel two months later, taking in the sights and sounds en route.
Watch on Apple TV Plus from May 9
'Murderbot'
Apple TV Plus is bringing us yet another must-watch sci-fi series this month. Introducing "Murderbot," a 10-part comedic thriller based on Martha Wells' bestselling "Murderbot Diaries" book series.
The series follows a self-hacking security android (Alexander Skarsgård) who is both horrified by human emotion and yet still drawn to its vulnerable clients.
Murderbot, then, has to hide its free will and take on a dangerous assignment to help protect scientists on a dangerous planet ... even though all it really wants to do is to spend time binge-watching soap operas.
Watch on Apple TV Plus from May 16
'Deaf President Now!'
"Deaf President Now!" is an Apple Original Films documentary that centers on the Gallaudet University protests.
Co-directed by Nyle DiMarco ("Deaf U") and Davis Guggenheim ("Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"), the movie recounts the eight days of protest at GU in 1988, after the school board appointed a hearing president over several well-qualified Deaf candidates.
The movie incorporates exclusive interviews with key figures from the movement, archival and scripted elements, and the experimental "Deaf Point of View," an approach that uses "impressionistic visual photography and intricate sound design to thrust viewers into the Deaf experience," per Apple.
Watch on Apple TV Plus from May 16
'Fountain of Youth'
As a big adventure movie fan, "Fountain of Youth" is definitely on my radar. Guy Ritchie's upcoming action-adventure caper looks like it'll scratch the same itch as "The Mummy" or a new Indiana Jones.
"Fountain of Youth" follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Natalie Portman) who partner up on a global heist for the titular mythological Fountain of Youth. Together, they put their knowledge of history to the test to try and follow the clues to what would be the discovery of a lifetime.
Watch on Apple TV Plus from May 23
'Lulu is a Rhinoceros'
Apple is capping the month off with two new releases coming our way on May 30.
The first of those two new arrivals is "Lulu is a Rhinoceros", an animated family musical special based on Jason and Allison Flom's children's book of the same name.
It's a cartoon about acceptance, kindness and embracing your true self, and features a voice cast that includes the likes of Auli'i Cravalho, Alex Newell, Dulé Hill, Paul Rust and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
Watch on Apple TV Plus from May 30
'Bono: Stories of Surrender'
"Bono: Stories of Surrender" is billed as "a vivid reimagining" of the Irish singer's one-man show, "Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief...".
The documentary movie pulls back the curtain on the singer's life and sees Bono perform many of the U2 songs that have shaped his life.
If you own an Apple Vision Pro, you can look forward to streaming a first this month, too. "Stories of Surrender" will be the first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive Video. An 'Immersive' version of "Stories of Surrender", shot in 8K and featuring Spatial Audio, will also launch on the same day.
Watch on Apple TV Plus from May 30
