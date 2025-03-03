Netflix’s new comedy show just went straight to No. 1 — and viewers rate it 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

Never judge a book by its cover, or a Netflix show by its overly glossy poster. On the surface, “Running Point” could be mistaken for a disposable Netflix comedy that does little but pad out the streaming service’s library. However, you shouldn’t be so dismissive, as this original sports comedy has quite a bit more to offer, and is already proving to be quite an on-court champion.

After much marketing buildup (including a great interview with star Brenda Song on a rollercoaster), “Running Point” made its Netflix bow last week, on February 27, and it didn’t take long at all to make its way into the Netflix top 10 most-watched list. In fact, as of writing, it’s managed to clinch the No. 1 spot ahead of popular original shows “Zero Day” and “American Murder.”

The Kate Hudson-front comedy is certainly off to a strong start, and I’ve found myself pleasantly surprised by this series (and I suspect I’m not alone on the front). So, if you’re wondering whether to give “Running Point” a shot, here are all the details you need.

What is 'Running Point' about?

Running Point | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Running Point” centers on a very unique family business, running the (fictional) Los Angeles Waves basketball team. Once one of the most successful teams in the sport, the franchise has fallen on hard times, and things get even dicer when president Cam Gordon (Justin Theroux) is forced to step down from his position following a drug-fueled car accident.

His sister, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), is given the top role and must prove herself capable of calming the chaos impacting the team's on-court performance. Often overlooked by her father in favor of her brothers, Isla is desperate to step up to the plate, and with her best friend Ali (Brenda Song) by her side, she sets out to make a name for herself in professional sports.

However, other brothers, Sandy (Drew Tarver) and Ness (Scott MacArthur) aren’t so pleased with Isla’s ascendancy to the top position, not to mention the Waves’ team also have a myriad of personal problems. It quickly becomes clear that whipping this once-great franchise into shape isn’t going to be easy.

'Running Point' reviews — viewers love this Netflix show

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski / Netflix)

“Running Point” appears to be a slamdunk for Netflix (or at least, a three-pointer). It currently holds a solid 82% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This is enough to earn the original comedy a Certified Fresh seal of approval, and the RT ‘Critics Consensus’ reads “Kate Hudson continuously makes three-pointer shots with her dynamite charisma in Running Point, carrying this amusing series while it straightens out its game strategy.” That’s pretty strong praise.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Running Point, like most successful comedies, gives us characters that draw on recognizable archetypes but come across as layered people,” says Judy Berman of TIME Magazine. Meanwhile, Variety’s Alison Herman praised the show’s “reliable setup and charismatic cast.” Robert Lloyd of the L.A. Times called it “a hectic show” but also “full of love.”

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski / Netflix)

However, while a lot of critics enjoyed the new Netflix show, not all the reviews have been quite so positive. “Running Point is a grind. Everyone is working hard but it’s hardly working” said Lucy Mangan of The Guardian. But as of now, the positive write-ups outweigh the negative ones.

Meanwhile, if professional critics like “Running Point,” it appears that Netflix viewers love it. The show currently holds a seriously strong 95% audience score (via Rotten Tomatoes). Recent viewer's reviews praise the series for being “funny, sweet and thought-provoking” with another declaring they binged it “back-to-back” even though they don’t even like basketball.

Should you stream 'Running Point' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski / Netflix)

At its core, “Running Point” is an enjoyable, and highly glossy, Netflix comedy. It’s a super easy watch thanks to its largely breezy tone and farcical slapstick situation (though with so much cursing it’s not one for families). However, there’s more to “Running Point” than gentle humor, it also makes a few pointed remarks about the differing expectations between men and women as Isla is all too aware that unlike her brothers she is given no slack at all.

Kate Hudson leads well, Isla's character arc, which revolves around attempting to prove herself after years of being overlooked may not be wholly original, but it nevertheless gives the show an engaging hook. Plus, Brendan Song is having an absolute ball in her supporting role. The cast is largely likable making it quite easy to get invested in their personal plights.

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski / Netflix)

The show’s other advantage is that in a world of hour-long episodes, each chapter of “Running Point” runs a tight 30 minutes. This makes the show super easy to binge and also a great pick when you need something to fill a smaller chunk of time. Plus, the shorter episodes force the writers to be a little more economical. This prevents overly stretched-out arcs and filler episodes.

“Running Point” certainly ranks high on my list of the most pleasant surprises on Netflix in 2025 so far. I'll admit I am guilty of largely writing this series off based on the pre-release materials, but the final product has made me think twice.

It’s a very enjoyable series, and while it may be somewhat lacking when it comes to deeply impactful plotlines, it’s a show that’s perfect when you’re craving easy TV. It could even become one of my comfort shows.

(Image credit: Netflix)

So, even if you don’t care much for sports (As a Brit, I know very little about basketball), I still encourage you to give “Running Point” a chance. It’s simple and enjoyable and definitely has more than a little bit of “Ted Lasso” about it.

If you’re not totally sold on “Running Point,” a new month means a whole load of new options to watch on Netflix. Check out our roundup of everything new on Netflix in March 2025 for the full slate.

Watch "Running Point" on Netflix now