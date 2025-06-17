I’m not good at golf — but these 3 products make me look like I am

Golf is a game for everyone. It doesn't matter if you're as good as Scottie Scheffler or just starting out. That's what makes it such a wonderful activity.

Every golfer reaches a phase where they're not quite a beginner anymore but they're still not good (at least not as good as they think they could be). That's where I am as a higher-handicap golfer a few years into my golf journey.

But just because my handicap is high, doesn't mean I can't show up to course looking like I know what I'm doing.

Today, I'm going to talk about two products I use every single round that make it seem like I know what I am doing (and one that just makes me look cool). Check them out and you'll be glad you did.

CaddyTalk Cube rangefinder

(Image credit: Future)

I feel like I've been shouting from the rooftops about this rangefinder for the last couple of months, ever since I first saw it at the PGA Show. The CaddyTalk Cube is wonderful for those cart-path-only rounds since it can triangulate the distance from the ball to the flag without you standing over the ball.

If you've played on a rainy day, you know how hard it is to pick the right club from the cart. This rangefinder solves that problem. Sure, cart-path-only is still three of the worst words you can hear before your round, but this device makes it less painful.

On top of all that, it's just a good rangefinder. It features slope settings that can be turned off for tournaments, and it's small and compact enough to carry anywhere. It's currently my favorite rangefinder, and it'll probably be yours too, once you try it.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Caddytalk Cube: $349 at Amazon This rangefinder is a game-changer for cart-path-only rounds, plus it offers accurate distance measurements with slope. It's not too expensive for a high-end, feature-packed rangefinder, too. Your buddies will think you have a superpower with the triangulation features, so even if you stink at golf, you'll be the best at giving distances.

Pins & Aces player preferred bag

(Image credit: Pins & Aces)

I have this bag in the now-sold-out Pink Lemonade color, and it's stunning. Every time I get paired with random golfers, they compliment the golf bag and ask about it. If nothing else, it's a good conversation starter when you get paired with other players.

However, the bag isn't just about looking good; it also offers all the key functionality you could ever want. It features multiple pockets, a 5-way or 14-way top, super comfortable straps for carrying, and much more.

No matter how many golf bags I test for our best golf bag buying guide, this one remains my favorite. Every detail is thoughtfully placed, and the build quality is high.

Currently, I'd recommend the Orange Crush color if you want a bag that stands out, like the one I have. However, all the colors are nice-looking, and there's one that'll suit your style.

Pins & Aces Player Preferred golf bag: $329 at Pins & Aces This is simply the greatest golf bag I've tested so far (and I've tried at least a dozen). It has all the features you could want, from a magnetic handle to a small pouch for Zyn (or other small gadgets) and then some. And perhaps most importantly for a golf bag, it looks gorgeous.

Apple Watch with Arccos

(Image credit: Future)

We've covered the three best golf apps for Apple Watch, and Arccos is the winner for me despite its high price tag. And while you can use it without an Apple Watch, either through your phone or the company's Link, I think Apple Watch is the optimal way to use it.

Sure, you can use a dedicated golf watch like the Garmin Approach S50, but I think the Apple Watch delivers a better overall experience for both golf and daily life. I also think the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best choice because it offers the longest battery life (GPS apps like Arccos drain the Apple Watch's battery), but any modern model will work well.

The data offered by Arccos will make it seem like you're a pro golfer. You'll know your distances for each club, where you're most likely to miss, and so much more. And after the round, you'll know how many putts you took, fairways you hit and your green-in-regulations.

Your friends will think you're some golf statistician, but you just have a fantastic watch with an incredible app to support it.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $829 at Amazon We're big fans of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, naming it the ultimate Apple Watch for good reason. Boasting a rugged titanium design with a stunning 49mm display, this smartwatch is ready for all types of golf rounds. Because Arccos is such a battery drainer, I prefer the Ultra 2 over the Series 10 for the extra battery life. Otherwise, a single round will use almost all of your battery.