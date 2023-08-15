Wow! The iPad just crashed to lowest price ever at $249

I just spotted a discount at Amazon that is Black Friday cheap. The retailer is currently offering one of the best iPad deals of the year, and you won't want to miss this sale.

Right now, the iPad 10.2-inch (64GB/2021) is on sale for $249 at Amazon . That’s $80 off its full retail price of $329. This is the lowest price ever for this Apple tablet and one of the best Apple deals of the year. Be sure to check the "Save $20 at checkout" coupon code box to get the full discount.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Amazon has the 64GB model on sale for $249, which is the cheapest price yet. Tip: You'll need to select the "Save $20" coupon box in order to get the full discount here.

We class the iPad 2021 as the best cheap tablet . It’s an excellent combination of power, performance and usability all wrapped up in Apple’s trademark sleek design and user-friendly iPadOS interface. At this new lowest price ever, it’s an even easier recommendation for tablet shoppers on a budget.

In our iPad 2021 review, we labeled the deceive a “well-made tablet” and while we found the overall design a little dated we noted it “offers a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price." We especially loved the inclusion of a speedy A13 Bionic chip as well as the bright and vibrant 10.2-inch display.

This tablet is well-equipped for everyday tasks as well as intense multitasking. Even with multiple apps and browser tabs open at once we didn’t notice any significant slowdown, and it’s an ideal device for streaming and gaming on the go. Granted, it’s not going to challenge the latest iPad Pro 2022, but it should be noted the iPad 2021 is significantly more affordable.

Our testing also found the 12MP front camera to be of excellent quality. And, this tablet supports Center Stage to keep you in the frame even if you’re moving around during video calls.

This iPad is well-worth a purchase at this discounted price, but if you’d rather opt for a more recent (or more powerful) model, then make sure to check out our roundup of the best iPad deals for even more savings on Apple tablets.