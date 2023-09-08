Wow! Fire TV Max 4K crashes to just $26 in Amazon early weekend sale

Amazon has confirmed it will hold a second Prime Day sales event next month, but the online retailer isn't waiting until then to start discounting some of its own Fire-branded devices. And the savings include our top pick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

For a limited time, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $26 at Amazon. That's more than half off its full retail price of $54, and it's just a few dollars short of its lowest price ever. The standard Fire TV Stick is also on sale for $24 at Amazon, but we'd recommend going for the Max model due to its 4K capabilities and overall stronger performance, especially as the price difference is just a couple of bucks.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Right now at Amazon this top-class streaming stick is more than half-off and is available for just $26, which is just $2 shy of its lowest price ever. This is one of the best Fire TV deals we expect to see until Prime Day 2 next month.

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it is still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. This streaming device is now just $24, but we'd still advise springing for the 4K Max model instead.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a clear frontrunner in Amazon's own Fire TV Stick range, and we also consider it one of the best streaming devices you can buy. The device packs powerful 4K HDR streaming in a slim profile, plus it offers access to all the best streaming services including Netflix, Max and, of course, Prime Video.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review , we praised the streaming device for its stunning 4K HDR output and were impressed by its consistently speedy performance. Even better, in addition to top-notch video quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos Audio provides immersive sound that many other streaming devices don't offer at this price point.

The Alexa Voice Remote shouldn’t be overlooked either. During our testing, we found the voice-search functionality to be a tad unreliable on occasion, but navigating streaming service menus with just your voice is otherwise very convenient. Plus, there are physical buttons on the remote if you'd rather select what to watch next the old-fashioned way.

We might see the Fire TV Stick 4K Max drop to a new lowest price ever during the upcoming Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event in October, and the Black Friday sales could also offer up an even bigger discount. However, for just $26, now is a very good time to buy one of these streaming sticks. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Amazon deals for even more savings on loads of top-rated tech.