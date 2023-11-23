Where to shop Black Friday deals — I've picked today's best online sales

Don't know where to start with all the Black Friday sales going on right now? Not to worry, I've searched the web and compiled a list of a bunch of sales that are happening at a bunch of different retailers.

If you're looking to save on Echo Dots and more, you can get Alexa devices starting from $14 at Amazon. Meanwhile, Crocs are on sale from $9 at Walmart. And TVs are on sale from $49 at Best Buy.

Keep scrolling to see the best Black Friday sales from across the web. For more, check out our Black Friday LIVE coverage of all the best deals.

Black Friday deals A to Z — Best sales now

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $8. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Alexa device sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! Amazon is knocking up to 70% off its Alex-powered hardware. With deals from $14 and a free TP-Link Kasa smart bulb with most devices, this sale beats both July and October Prime Day prices. Our top pick is the The Echo Dot with Clock and Smart Bulb for $34 (pictured). It packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor. If you're an Alexa newbie or want to update an older Echo, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best smart speaker and best smart home device you could buy.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice! Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its Black Friday sale. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: 60% off select styles @ Crocs.com

CRZ YOGA: deals from $16 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 30% off CRZ YOGA apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $16. The sale includes discounts on leggings, fleece sweatshirts, bodysuits, tennis skirts, hoodies, sports bras, and more.

GameStop: 50% off games @ GameStop

It's time to build up your video game library. As part of its Black Friday sale, GameStop is knocking up to 50% off select games for PS5, XSX, and Nintendo Switch. The sale includes Star Wars Jedi Survivor, The Last of Us Part I, God of War Ragnarok, and more. Prices start as low as $4 after discount. Note: Orders of $40 or more get an extra $5 off when you buy online and choose in-store pickup. See our GameStop Black Friday deals page for more discounts.

HOKA: deals from $11 @ HOKA

Check out all the deals in the HOKA Black Friday running sale. Men's and women's running shoes, socks, and apparel are on sale starting from $11. Our Hoka Black Friday deals roundup has more discounts.

Hulu: was $7.99 now 99 cents per month

With a ton of original series and movies, plus the latest TV shows, Hulu has a lot to watch. Normally, this ad-supported tier costs $7.99 per month but you can get it right now for less than a dollar. This promotional rate lasts an entire year and you can even add Starz for an additional 99 cents a month for the first six months.

Levi's jeans: deals from $15 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's jeans down to just $15 during its Black Friday deals. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more.

Lululemon: from $4 @ Lululemon

Black Friday has arrived at Lululemon. Leggings, jackets, tops and accessories have been discounted with prices starting from $4. See our huge Lululemon Black Friday deals page for the latest discounts.

Nectar: was $699 now $359 @ Nectar

40% off Flash Sale! Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's annual flash sale. This short-lived sale is traditionally held in early November with prices we may not see again till next year. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099). For more savings see our Black Friday mattress deals roundup.

Nike: deals from $7 @ Nike

Nike are offering a bunch of Black Friday deals including sales on running shoes, sneakers, apparel, and accessories. There's up to 40% off in this sale. See our Nike Black Friday deals roundup for more discounts.

Paramount Plus: was $5.99 now $1.99 per month

Mixing live news and sports with original TV shows and recently released movies, Paramount Plus is a strong option for cord-cutters. You can also get access to Showtime's library of TV shows and movies for just an additional $2 a month in this limited-time deal. Use code: BLACKFRIDAY



Fore more discounts see our Black Friday streaming deals mega roundup.

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Peacock: $1.99/month for a year

Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands, including NBC, Bravo, Syfy and Universal Pictures. Watch new episodes of Real Housewives, SNL It also has live events from the NFL, Premier League, WWE and more. This deal is only for new customers.

TV sale: deals from $49 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $49. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are the cheapest TV prices we've seen from Best Buy. Note that Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64. Our Black Friday TV deals page has lots more discounts.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon