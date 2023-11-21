7 things to buy in the Hoka Black Friday sale starting at $14

By Jessica Downey
published

We love a good sale

a photo of Hoka shoes and leggings with a Tom's Guide Black Friday fitness deals sticker in the middle
Enter any running event and you can be sure you'll spot a pair of Hoka shoes pounding past you. If you've been tempted to bless your own feet with a snazzy pair of Hokas or you want to arm yourself in some Hoka exercise garments, then you'll be happy to hear that the Hoka Black Friday sale has begun!

You can find some pretty awesome deals among the popular sportswear brand's sales, including the Bondi X carbon-plated running shoes, which were $215 but are now $161 at HOKA.

Not just looking for running shoes? Not a problem. Hoka also designs elite runwear in the form of sweat-repelling shorts, second-skin fit sport bras and cooling socks  — all of which are on sale at Hoka right now. I've picked out the deals I'd genuinely use in my training as a fitness writer and the items I think are actually worth your money.

One thing I can't promise is how long stocks will last, or the deals, so waste no time in checking out the Hoka Black Friday sale below.

The best HOKA Black Friday sales

Ora Sock: was $18 now $14 @ HOKA

I spent too many years as a runner wearing the wrong socks and I don't wish the blisters or rubbing on any other runners. So grab a pair of Hoka's Ora socks made with moisture-wicking cooling technology and save $4.

Hupana Sports Bra: was $38 now $29 @ HOKA

Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Hupana sports bra. This racerback bra provides medium support, making sure your chest feels supported during exercise. Get yours now while it's $9 cheaper.

Men's 7" Short: was $68 now $54 @ HOKA

The men's 7" shorts from HOKA are designed to perform well in any workout with a drawcord for tightening around the waist, stretchy material to keep you nice and mobile and three storage pockets for your keys and energy gels — what more could you want from a pair of shorts?

Clifton 8: was $140 now $111 @ HOKA

Hoka's bread-and-butter running shoe is currently marked down by $29. The Clifton 8 is last year's model, but it's still very highly rated, and is still available in a number of sizes and colorways for both men and women.

Men's Anacapa Low GTX Hiking Shoes: was $169 now $129 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

This trendy pair of hiking shoes are not only stylish but designed to last. These HOKA hiking shoes feature a Vibram® Megagrip rubber outsole with 5mm lugs to help you grip all terrains on your walking adventures. You won't need to worry about water seeping into the shoes with the Leather Working Group Gold-rated waterproof nubuck leather upper and PFC-Free water repellency treatment assigned to this shoe.

Carbon X 3 Running Shoes: was $199 now $119 @ HOKA

What better time to buy a carbon-plated running shoe than during the Black Friday sales? HOKA is offering a startling $80 off its Carbon X 3 pair that are lightweight, cushioned and grippy. The discount only applies to certain colors and sizes which we recommend checking before purchase.

Bondi X: was $215 now $161 @ HOKA

Accelerate your runs with a pair of the Bondi X. These carbon plated running shoes have a built in extended rocker to give you an extra boost and are maximally cushioned to keep you comfortable no matter the distance.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy HOKA?

Absolutely! As you'll notice when checking the tempting deals above, the face value of most HOKA products ain't cheap. But you get what you pay for with a premium brand like this. I've owned a pair of Hoka Kawana's for two years and despite being my go-to ParkRun shoe and what I often wear on my feet and on long weekend walks, they are still going strong! Unfortunately, I couldn't find them in the sale but I'll be the first to let you know if they do appear in the Black Friday deals still to come.

It's not every day you see a brand as in demand as HOKA slash their prices so low. For example, it's not easy to find a carbon-plated running shoe marked down by $80. If you want to deck your wardrobe with HOKA, now is your chance to do so for less.

In the mood to find some more mega deals from your favorite fitness brands? We are excited about the Nike Black Friday sale is live as well as the brilliant North Face Black Friday deals happening right now.

