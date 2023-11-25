15 things to buy in the Nike Cyber Monday sale starting at $16

If you've been waiting for the Cyber Monday deals to drop to upgrade your running shoes, I've got good news — Nike's Cyber Monday sale is here, and there are some serious savings to be had this weekend!

The legendary running brand makes the best running shoes in the world, but also some of the best sports bras and running leggings we've tested. As a fitness editor, it's my job to save you from scrolling, so below, I've rounded up the top 15 deals worth shopping today.

For all of the items listed today, you can use the code BLACKFRIDAY to get an extra 25% off. The sale ends today, 25 November, so you'll want to act fast if you want to grab some of these prices.

15 of the best Nike Cyber Monday sales

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece: was $60 now $43 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

This cozy, unisex fleece is in the Cyber Monday sale today, discounted to $43 with the code BLACKFRIDAY. It's super warm, and has a flattering fit - forget matching pyjamas, it's all about matching Nike fleeces this winter!

Nike Pegasus Turbo: was $150 now $73 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

The Peg Turbo has all the durability of the Nike Pegasus, but with a lighter, more responsive foam to help you pick up the pace when you need. I've run miles in this shoe, and love it, plus for $73, it's a great buy.

Nike Pegasus 40: was $130 now $64 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

The Nike Pegasus 40 is a workhorse of a running shoe, suited to easy miles and faster sessions. It's a solid, stable, reliable shoe, and the 40th iteration was one of our favorite versions yet. For $64, this is a fantastic price for a fantastic shoe.

Nike Invincible 3: was $180 now $110 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

If you asked me to pick a running shoe to travel to a desert island with, I'd choose the Nike Invincible 3 every time. Sure there are faster shoes, and shoes better designed for running on sand, but this is a bouncy, fun max-cushioned running shoe, perfect for days when you really don't want to run. Plus, at $110, it's a great price.

Nike Infinity Run 4: was $160 now $90 @ Nikewith code BLACKFRIDAY

The Infinity Run 4 is the latest iteration of Nike's Infinity line. It's a good all-rounder - comfortable enough for easy and recovery runs, while still being supportive enough to wear in the gym. Plus it looks great, and for $90, it's a great price.

Nike Free Metcon 4: was $120 now $63 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

Looking for a pair of cross-training shoes? It doesn't get better than the Nike Free Metcon 4. They're flexible enough to still be comfortable in the gym, but sturdy enough to give you a good amount of support when lifting weights, plus for $63, they're a great price!

Nike Storm-FIT Swift: was $150 now $112 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

It doesn't get more protective than this running jacket, with a beautiful oversized fit for layering in the winter, this will keep you warm and dry as the weather changes. Available in black and white, in a number of different colors in the Black Friday sale.

Nike Miler: was $35 now $26 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

This sweat-wicking top is lightweight enough to keep you comfy when the weather heats up, and can easily be layered in the winter. It has a longer body for a flattering fit, and for $26 it's a great price.

Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned: was $22 now $16.50 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

Nothing says Christmas like a pair of new socks, and these are seriously comfortable ones. Whether you're walking the dog, or heading to the gym, you can't go wrong, and at $16.50, they are a great price.

Nike Fast: was $60 now $27 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

These mid-rise, cropped running leggings are seriously comfortable. They have a drawcord waist, allowing you to pull the leggings tight against your stomach as you move, and drop-in pockets on the legs for your essentials. Plus, at $27, they are a great price.

Nike Alate Trace: was $55 now $30 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

If you're looking for a super-soft bra for yoga or Pilates, this one ticks the right boxes. It's super gentle against your skin, and offers a light amount of support. Plus for $30, it's an excellent price.

Nike Waffle Debut: was $75 now $56 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

Ok so you can't run or lift in these shoes, but they've been on my wishlist for the past few years as they look so damn cool. Now is a good time to buy, as they're discounted to $56.

Nike Dri-FIT Legend: was $35 now $26 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

For $26, this is a great all-rounder - you can layer it in the winter when the weather really drops, or wear it on its own in the Spring when running outdoors. Still available in a number of colors and sizes.

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece: was $70 now $52 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

It doesn't get more comfortable than this oversized fleece from Nike. Available in a huge number of different colors, this is a great buy this Black Friday.

Nike Rise 365: was $55 now $41 @ Nike with code BLACKFRIDAY

If you're looking for a super-lightweight running vest, I've found it, this one is $41 and is still in stock in a number of different colors and sizes.

Is Cyber Monday a good time to buy Nike?

In a word, yes! In previous years we've seen Nike drop a serious discount across full-price items, so if you've been hanging on to upgrade to a pair of the best Nike running shoes, the Cyber Weekend is a good time to do so.

We don't often see Nike discount its super shoes, so if you're after a pair of the Nike Vaporfly Next% 3, you might not be in luck.