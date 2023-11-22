GameStop Black Friday sale is live — 11 deals on PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X

Black Friday deals have arrived at GameStop. The specialty retailer is discounting PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X items including consoles, games and accessories.

There are tons of epic deals to choose from in this massive GameStop seasonal sale, but my favorite deals right now include the PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle for $499 (that’s a $60 discount), and the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle for $349 (that’s an even bigger $67 saving). Plus, loads of must-play games are up to 50% off . And if you don't mind going pre-owned there's a buy 2 get 1 free sale across all platforms for GameStop Pro members.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming hardware this Black Friday shopping season or pick up some of the best games of the past 12 months, then you won’t want to miss these GameStop Black Friday deals. And I’m rounding up my favorite picks down below across PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox. These are the deals to buy now.

Best GameStop Black Friday deals right now

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 @ GameStop

The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $69 saving compared to buying both items separately. If you'd rather the original model PS5 console, it's also on sale with Spider-Man 2 for $499.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle): $349 @ GameStop

If you've got your heart set on a Nintendo Switch OLED for the holiday season, this bundle also throws in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch online to play it competitively. Just try to remember to take it easy on the newbies, would you?

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: was $499 now $449 @ GameStop

The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. The Xbox Series X packs 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. With this bundle, you'll also get a digital copy of the critically acclaimed dungeon-crawler Diablo IV.

Price check: $449 @ Best Buy

Xbox Series S Game Pass bundle: was $299 now $249 @ GameStop

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is now even better value at GameStop. This console is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. There's no disc drive on this console, as it's designed exclusively for digital games. Note: This bundle includes 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate which includes titles like Starfall and Forza Motorsport.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was $399 now $249 @ GameStop

Lowest price! GameStop is offering the Meta Quest 2 with a $50 discount dropping to just $249, which is the cheapest this best-selling VR headset has ever been. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we said the headset has an impressive game library, intuitive controls, and good built-in audio. It's no surprise that we rank it as one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to this day. It's no longer the flagship but it's still an excellent device.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy | $249 @ Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $39 @ GameStop

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire wizarding world.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $29 @ GameStop

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Super Mario Odyssey: was $59 now $39 @ GameStop

Embark on a globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his new pal Cappy. Explore new worlds and collect Moons to power up your airship. You'll also need to master a whole new set of platforming moves and unlock dozens of outfits to dress up Mario for his surroundings. Released in 2017, Mario Odyssey remains one of the best Nintendo Switch games ever made.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $39 @ GameStop

The best Nintendo Switch game for many players, even after all these years, and it's now just $39 at GameStop. Step into the boots of Link, because Hyrule needs saving once again. Ganon has done untold damage, and it's up to you to explore the open world and end the threat once and for all. Buy it now and by the time you're done its sequel Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might be on sale.

Madden NFL 24: was $69 now $29 @ GameStop

The latest entry in EA Sports' long-running football simulator is currently on sale in Amazon's Black Friday sale. Madden NFL 24 is the most comprehensive digital recreation of the sport to date offering increased control and realism as well as a suite of new modes. Lead your team to victory and compete with the world online.