This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal gets you up to $1,200 off and a free Galaxy Watch 4

Foldable phones are notoriously expensive compared to regular smartphones, so most of us need a big discount to convince us to go for one. Fortunately, Samsung's providing one right now for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the top phone of our best foldable phones guide, through its online store.

You can currently get the Galaxy Z Fold 3, unlocked or with a carrier, with up to $1,200 in trade-in credit (opens in new tab) (including from phones with cracked screens) and then a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 worth $249 on top. That takes the Z Fold 3 down to as low as $600, or $350 if you count the Galaxy Watch.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: get $1,200 off with trade-in and free Galaxy Watch 4 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

With a valuable-enough device you can get an impressive amount of money off of Samsung's premium foldable phone, and a free smartwatch to go with it. The Z Fold 3 offers a large 7.6-inch internal display, stylus support and lots of smart productivity features, which help make it the best foldable phone available.

The $1,200 trade-in cap is $300 higher than at launch, but to sweeten the deal even more, the usual need to have an intact screen on your trade-in device has been removed. So even if you were clumsy with your last phone and cracked the screen, you can still get a big chunk of money off.

To get that maximum trade-in though, you need a Galaxy Z Fold 2. The good news is though those are currently available on the used market for less than $1,200 so if you're prepared to do a bit of legwork, you can still get a good deal.

As for the free Galaxy Watch 4, that's an awesome offer on one of the best smartwatches available right now. The deal only lets you pick the 40mm Bluetooth model, so hopefully you don't want the larger version or LTE connectivity. But you can pick between a black, pink gold or silver body and six strap colors.

While we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to arrive in just a couple of months, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently the best foldable that you can buy. Its dual 120Hz displays make for a smooth user experience whether you have the phone open or closed, and the optional S Pen support means you can really take advantage of the 7.6-inch inner display. It's a shame that the phone's cameras are a little underpowered, the battery life is disappointing and the phone's body is heavy and thick. But that didn't put us off during our review, and it shouldn't put you off either.

If you're looking for more deals than just phones, then take a look at our best Prime Day deals 2022. The event is in the calendar for July 12 - 13, but already early deals are starting to appear that you would be smart to take advantage of.