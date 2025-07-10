Hold the phone! The just announced $1,099 Galaxy Z Flip 7 is just $499 for Prime Day right now

Just announced yesterday at its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung’s getting a lot of attention for its new foldable phones. While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 gets a makeover that makes it obnoxiously skinnier and lighter than before, I’m still in love with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 more — now especially when a Prime Day deal cuts its price in half.

Even though it’s not yet out, Google Fi Wireless is offering the best Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder around that discounts the phone down to $499. That’s a significant amount of savings when you consider that the phone costs $1,099 normally.

Unlike some other pre-order deals, you don’t need to trade in an old phone to get a discount, nor do you have to the 2-year service agreements carriers typically enforce. All of this makes it the best Prime Day phone deal.

Technically speaking, there are Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals that make it free, but they come with certain requirements. Take Verizon’s free offer, which applies an $1,100 promo credit over 36 months when it’s activated on an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan — which costs $80 and $90/month respectively.

With Google Fi Wireless, you need to activate the Z Flip 7 on its Unlimited Premium plan that costs $65/month — and only need to keep it active on the line for 120 days, not like the 36 months that Verizon is asking for. Best of all, this Google Fi Wireless deal is for the 512GB version of the Z Flip 7 and not the 256GB one.

I rarely ever give the advice to upgrade yearly, but the Z Flip 7 is an exception because I feel it has bigger upgrades than years past. Take for instance its Flex Window display, which goes for 3.4-inch from the Z Flip 6 to a much larger 4.1-inch one. On top of that, it finally supports Samsung DeX — which is a first for the Flip series. I’ve been requesting this feature for years now and I love the idea of having the power of a computer in my pocket.

Furthermore, it’s the phone made for content creators thanks in part to its flex modes. I’m particularly excited about pairing its rear cameras with its Flex Window to shoot vlogs and selfies. On top of that, it’s one of the few camera phones around that offers a true manual video mode that lets me dial in the shutter speed and ISO settings, along with a portrait video mode for that cinematic look.

Google Fi Wireless also has the not-yet-released Galaxy Z Fold 7 on sale, with a $700 off instant discount. This makes the phone $1,299 instead of $1,999, plus you get the free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. At this price, it’s much more reasonable.