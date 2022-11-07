This 65-inch OLED TV is $600 off ahead of Black Friday

By Nick Pino
published

Best Buy just unveiled a great deal on the Vizio OLED TV

Looking for an OLED TV on the cheap? Best Buy just unveiled a great Black Friday deal on the Vizio OLED TV that shaves $600 off the regular price.

The TV in question is the Vizio OLED TV that’s down to $1,199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) thanks to a clearance sale. Why is it on clearance? Well, it’s two years old at this point and Best Buy is trying to make way for newer models. 

Vizio 65" OLED TV: $1,799 $1,199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Looking for a value OLED TV? Best Buy has a great early Black Friday deal on the Vizio OLED that's on clearance for $600 off the MSRP. For years the Vizio OLED held a spot as one of the best TVs because it offered all the performance of other great OLED TVs at a more affordable sticker price. Get it before it's gone! 

Like other OLED TVs, Vizio’s OLED model has exceptional black levels and great color volume. It has some HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/120Hz gaming on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and comes with Vizio’s SmartCast smart platform built-in.

In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it “offers more for the money than all of its competitors” which continues to be true now that it’s down to just $1,199. 

We did, however, have a few minor issues with brightness and color accuracy that you wouldn’t have with a newer LG OLED — though the 65-inch models are currently a bit more expensive than what Best Buy has the Vizio OLED listed for on its website.

Looking for more great early Black Friday deals? We’ve got a Black Friday TV deals live blog (opens in new tab) going that has all the best offers in one spot.

Nick Pino
Nick Pino
Managing Editor, TV and AV

Nick Pino heads up the TV and AV verticals at Tom's Guide and covers everything from OLED TVs to the latest wireless headphones. He was formerly the Senior Editor, TV and AV at TechRadar (Tom's Guide's sister site) and has previously written for GamesRadar, Official Xbox Magazine, PC Gamer and other outlets over the last decade. Not sure which TV you should buy? Drop him an email or tweet him on Twitter and he can help you out.

