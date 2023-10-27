The Apple Watch SE just crashed to $129 — plus other early Black Friday deals

By Dan Bracaglia
published

Now’s a great time to score big on Apple Watches

Apple Watch SE with deal tag
(Image credit: Future)

It may be October but it’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays. And already, we’re seeing no shortage of fantastic early Black Friday deals, including those on Apple Watches.

While the new Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 look mighty tempting, you can save a whole lot of cash by instead springing for an older model, like the original Apple Watch SE, which Walmart is selling for just $149. The original Apple Watch Ultra — one of my all-time favorite adventure wearables — is also on sale right now for nearly 20% off.  

Best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $659 @ Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $659 @ Amazon
It’s not too often we spot deals on the Apple Watch Ultra, especially $140 off. That’s a nearly 20% reduction in price for one of the best adventure-ready smartwatches out there. And while it may sport the latest processor or gesture controls, it’s still jam-packed with useful tech and features to compliment nearly any type of outdoor adventure, whether land or sea.  

View Deal
Apple Watch SE 1st gen (40mm):

Apple Watch SE 1st gen (40mm): was $279 now $129 @ Walmart
An Apple Watch for less than $130? You bet! When we first reviewed the original SE, we found plenty to like, including a well-sized screen, a responsive interface and a huge selection of apps. But the price felt a tad high. That, of course, is no longer the case, making this a fantastic entry point into the world of smartwatches for just about anyone. 

View Deal
Apple Watch SE 1st gen (44mm): was $309 now $149 @ Walmart

Apple Watch SE 1st gen (44mm): was $309 now $149 @ Walmart
I say “just about anyone” because some folks may prefer the larger-sized 44mm version to the 40mm. $20 for more screen real estate? Yes, please. Screen aside, both models offer similar specs and features, including 50 meters of water resistance, fall detection, international emergency calling and more.  

View Deal
Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm): was $289 now $229 @ Walmart

Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm): was $289 now $229 @ Walmart
If you’d prefer the latest version of the Apple Watch SE 2022, we’ve also got you covered with $60 off at Walmart for the 40mm variety. Rocking the same chipset as the Series 8 Watches, the SE 2022 punches well above its weight, earning our nod as the best-value Apple Watch currently available. And this discount just sweetens the deal. 

View Deal

These deals likely won’t last long. But there will be others. So, whether you’re shopping for Apple Watches specifically, smartwatches in general or something closer to a fitness tracker, we’ll help you find the best prices this season.

Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 