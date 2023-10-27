The Apple Watch SE just crashed to $129 — plus other early Black Friday deals

It may be October but it’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays. And already, we’re seeing no shortage of fantastic early Black Friday deals , including those on Apple Watches .

While the new Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 look mighty tempting, you can save a whole lot of cash by instead springing for an older model, like the original Apple Watch SE , which Walmart is selling for just $149. The original Apple Watch Ultra — one of my all-time favorite adventure wearables — is also on sale right now for nearly 20% off.

Best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $659 @ Amazon

It’s not too often we spot deals on the Apple Watch Ultra, especially $140 off. That’s a nearly 20% reduction in price for one of the best adventure-ready smartwatches out there. And while it may sport the latest processor or gesture controls, it’s still jam-packed with useful tech and features to compliment nearly any type of outdoor adventure, whether land or sea.

Apple Watch SE 1st gen (40mm): was $279 now $129 @ Walmart

An Apple Watch for less than $130? You bet! When we first reviewed the original SE, we found plenty to like, including a well-sized screen, a responsive interface and a huge selection of apps. But the price felt a tad high. That, of course, is no longer the case, making this a fantastic entry point into the world of smartwatches for just about anyone.

Apple Watch SE 1st gen (44mm): was $309 now $149 @ Walmart

I say “just about anyone” because some folks may prefer the larger-sized 44mm version to the 40mm. $20 for more screen real estate? Yes, please. Screen aside, both models offer similar specs and features, including 50 meters of water resistance, fall detection, international emergency calling and more.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm): was $289 now $229 @ Walmart

If you’d prefer the latest version of the Apple Watch SE 2022, we’ve also got you covered with $60 off at Walmart for the 40mm variety. Rocking the same chipset as the Series 8 Watches, the SE 2022 punches well above its weight, earning our nod as the best-value Apple Watch currently available. And this discount just sweetens the deal.

These deals likely won’t last long. But there will be others. So, whether you’re shopping for Apple Watches specifically, smartwatches in general or something closer to a fitness tracker, we’ll help you find the best prices this season.