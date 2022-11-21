Surface Pro 8 just hit its lowest ever price in this Black Friday deal

We are now in the week of Black Friday and the Black Friday deals are now coming in thick and fast with $600 off what we consider one of the best 2-in-1 laptops available.

Right now you can get the Surface Pro 8 i7 for just $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's a $600 discount and the best price we've seen for the top spec Intel Core i7 model, it may not come with a keyboard but at this price, we had to tell you about it.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8 i7: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Surface Pro 8 is fitted with an Intel Core i7 processor for top-of-the-tree performance. With a 13-inch touch screen, 16GB of memory and 256GB SSD this purpose-built Windows 11 machine 2-in-1 is a joy to use.

Our Surface Pro 8 review dubbed the 2-in-1 tablet and laptop "ideal to use at home or on the road," and it's easy to see why. This particular iteration of the small but mighty machine features an Intel Core i7 processor that can handle all manner of multitasking. Working as a touch screen tablet or laptop (requiring a keyboard, sold separately), the Pro 8's 13-inch display is a thing of beauty. With a 120Hz refresh rate and purpose-built for Windows 11, running apps has never looked so good.

The dual Dolby Atmos speakers impressed us with their sound quality and the dual webcams were one of our favorite features, with reviewer Tony Polanco saying: "Whether you use the front or rear camera, you won’t be disappointed." This makes the Surface Pro 8 an excellent work-from-home machine.

Although you can connect an external GPU, gaming is not where the Surface Pro 8 excels and battery life is slightly disappointing as well. Those looking for a portable gaming device should check out the best gaming laptops instead. But for everyday computing on the move or at home, you can't go wrong with the Surface Pro 8, especially at this price.

