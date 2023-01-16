Super Bowl TV deal slices $700 off this stunning 65-inch LG 4K TV

The road to the Super Bowl 2023 has begun, and now is the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup in preparation for the big game. Fortunately, Super Bowl TV deals have landed to make that job a little bit cheaper, and we’ve just spotted an epic discount on a massive 4K TV courtesy of Best Buy.

Right now, the 65-inch LG QNED mini-LED 4K TV is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $700 compared to its regular retail price of $1,699. And the electronics retailer is further sweetening the deal by including three free months of Apple TV Plus with purchase — perfect for binge-watching the likes of Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest and Severance.

(opens in new tab) LG 65" QNED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy just sliced a massive $700 off this sizeable 65-inch LG QNED 4K TV. This is one of the best Super Bowl TV deals available right now. This television offers strong picture quality, solid sound and easy access to all the streaming services you could want. It's also a good pick for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

This sizeable LG television takes full advantage of the company’s mini-LED technology. Designed to challenge the best OLED TVs, mini-LED TVs offer strong backlighting, sharper contrast and better HDR performance. This particular LG model also boasts Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology, and while that may sound like jargon, it basically means you can expect an impressive level of picture quality.

Not to mention, the powerful Gen 4 processor ensures that even when you’re watching non-UHD content, images will be upscaled to look their very best. Whether you’re enjoying the dramatic final moments of a crucial playoff game, or binge-watching the latest and greatest TV shows such as The Last of Us on HBO Max, this TV will deliver strong performance consistently.

LG has also included Dolby Atmos sound for audio that stacks up to the TV’s image quality. And with LG webOS, you’ll have easy access to all the best streaming services with just a few clicks of the supplied Magic Remote. This LG QNED model is also a solid pick for gamers thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI ports (two of which are HDMI 2.1) for convenient swapping between consoles.

The Super Bowl is now less than a month away, so if you’re in the market for a new television to enjoy the biggest sporting event of the year, you’ll need to make your selection somewhat soon. Be sure to check our rundown of the best TV deals available right now for even more discounted picks.