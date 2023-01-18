Amazon just sliced $250 off 65-inch Fire QLED in epic Super Bowl TV deal

Looking for an awesome Super Bowl TV deal? We've found an epic discount on a Fire TV that's great for people living in the Amazon smart ecosystem.

The 65-inch Amazon Omni QLED 4K Fire TV is $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This is the lowest price ever for this recently-released big-screen TV. Its smart features make it like an Echo Show display, Alexa speaker and QLED TV all in one.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250: Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for just $549. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

We're pretty impressed Amazon's first QLED TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we loved this TV's smart features, Fire OS and good picture quality.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED ticks all the boxes for having HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, and support for Dolby Vision IQ. The picture quality isn't outstanding — it's slightly behind other TVs like the Hisense U8H. However, that doesn't mean it doesn't still look great, and it's cheaper than Hisense's QLEDs to boot.

Where the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED really shines is its smart features. You might have heard that the Echo Show 15 can now be used to watch Fire TV. Well, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED turns that on its head, putting smart display features into a proper TV set. The Omni QLED's ambient mode can be used to display the time, weather, news, and more.

What's more, the TV can tell when people enter or exit the room, and turn the display on or off accordingly. Alexa functionality is also fully supported, meaning you can control the TV with your voice, but also make use of all the best Alexa skills.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is an awesome TV that will do you proud for the Super Bowl with its bright, crisp image quality. And beyond that, the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED's simple but effective smart features make life a pleasure.

Looking for more options? Check out the best Super Bowl TV deals.