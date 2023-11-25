Still live! 9 epic Black Friday bedding and mattress topper deals for new bed feels

During Black Friday, the biggest sleep brands deliver the biggest savings on their best mattresses – from premium-priced hybrids to budget-friendly all-foam mattresses. While Black Friday mattress deals are great opportunities to buy a bed for less, you can also find some great brilliant deals on bedding and mattress too.

As a sleep writer, I know that there’s more to a good night's sleep than a mattress, so I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday bedding and mattress topper deals that are still live today. A lot of accessories on this list have been tried and tested by our panel of sleep experts, so you can sleep easy knowing they come highly recommended.

If any of the below appeal to you, I'd recommend buying them sooner rather than later as I can't guarantee that these savings will still be available when the Cyber Monday mattress deals arrive.

9 epic Black Friday bedding and mattress topper deals

1. Nolah Bamboo Sheet Set: from $179 $72 at Nolah Mattress

Nolah sheets are sustainable, hypoallergenic and satin-soft, while the bamboo’s natural moisture-wicking properties keep you cool and dry. The set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and 2 (1 if you buy a twin size) pillowcases. During previous Black Fridays, the biggest saving was £50 off, but now you can save up to $149 on a split king. Hurry, though – this set is selling fast!

2. Turmerry Organic Latex Mattress Topper: from $150 $99 at Turmerry

Natural mattresses made from organic latex are trending this Black Friday, but they can be expensive. If you want to follow this luxury eco trend but for a fraction of the price, Turmerry has knocked 34% off their Latex Mattress Topper. This 100% natural topper comes in four firmness levels (soft, medium, firm, and extra firm), and provides zoned pain relief in the shoulders, hips, and back. Hot sleepers should be a little wary, however, as we found it did find it sleeps slightly warm. Extras include a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 5-year warranty.

3. Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow: from $72 $57 at Amazon

The No.1 entry on our best pillow guide , this adjustable, memory foam pillow is ranked as the best overall pillow for being easily adjustable and reasonably priced. It suits all sleepers (especially side and back) and is hypo-allergenic and cruelty-free. It also comes with a 5-year warranty and a 100-night trial. Our Coop Home Good Original Pillow review – while overall positive – did point out that it had a tendency to trap heat, so hot sleepers may want something cooler.

4. Linenspa 3” Memory Foam Mattress Topper: from $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon This topper ranked No. 1 in our guide to the best cheap mattress toppers – and you can now get it for even less. This consistent best-seller is 20% off on Amazon, with a queen reduced from $89.99 down to $71.99. While it may be too soft for some, those who enjoy a plush feel will love the great pressure relief which fans swear alleviates aches and pains. If you’d like to reduce the plushness, a 2” model is available for a lower price (though it’s not currently on sale). While not as durable as other more expensive toppers on this list (and a cover is sold separately), it delivers a comfortable, soft topper for an incredibly low price.

5. Nectar Bedroom Bundle: from $2,547 $1,157 at Nectar Sleep

This bedroom set includes Nectar’s signature Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (you can read our Nectar Mattress review to find out what we thought of this all-foam bed), a foundation, and a Serenity Bundle, which contains two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector and is worth up to $599. The Serenity bedding stays fresh by using antibacterial technology to fight bacteria, with every item being anti-microbial. The cool-to-the-touch pillows are made from high-quality foam, while the cotton-touch sheet set is made from a bamboo blend. The mattress protector is waterproof and TPU laminated to protect your mattress from sweat, food and drink spills, and accidents. Right now, you can save up to $2,825 on a split king bundle. A queen size bundle is 47% off, reducing the set to $1,567 down from $3,197. Plus, it comes with a 365-night trial, a forever warranty, and free-shipping.

6. Bear Pro Mattress Topper: from $245 $160 at Bear Mattress

Like the best memory foam mattress toppers, the Bear Pro topper is ideal for those wanting to soften a firm mattress. The fiberglass-free bed topper is Bear Mattress’s only bed topper, and uses plush memory foam for pressure relief – suiting side and combination sleepers the most. It is also hypoallergenic, and has a removable easy-to-clean cover made from breathable materials for a cool night’s sleep. Currently, you can get 35% off your topper with the code BLACKFRIDAY, with a queen reduced to $225 (down from $345). Extras include a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

7. Purple Mattress Protector: from $63 $79 at Purple

Our top-pick for the best mattress protector , this all-rounder is waterproof, has a dust mite and dander barrier, and fits mattresses up to 15”. It comes in 7 sizes (including split king) and comes in 6 trendy colours. The cover safeguards against spills and stains with 2 layers: a water-resistant inner layer to stop liquid from soaking through, and an absorbent outer layer to dissipate liquid so it doesn’t puddle. It also comes with a 10-year warranty, free shipping, and a 30-day trial.However, some reviewers complained that it can be noisy when in use. The Purple protector is now 20% off, reducing a queen size to $79 (was $99).

8. Molecule CopperWELL Topper: from $179.99 $125.99 at Molecule

In our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review, we praised the excellent cooling properties of the topper’s copper gel-infused memory foam. We also loved its plush zoned support, offering pressure relief ideal for side sleepers' shoulders, hips and knees. Some sleepers may want something less plush, but those who appreciate cloud-like softness will enjoy the relief it provides. With the code BFCM2023. you can now get 30% off, reducing a queen size to $174.99 down from $249.99. the topper comes with a 5-year limited warranty, free shipping and returns, and a 30-night trial (which may be too short a timespan to adjust).

9. Helix Plush Mattress Topper: from $109 $81.80 at Helix Sleep If your current bed tends to trap heat, the Helix Plush topper’s breathable materials will reduce hot spots to keep you cool. Along with cooling properties, it also delivers that luxury hotel feel thanks to Helix’s trademarked Revoloft Cluster fiberfill. It’s machine-washable, too. However, if you're a stomach or front sleeper, or have a heavier-than-average build, you may want to opt for something firmer. The 25% off Black Friday sale has reduced a twin bed topper to $81.80, and a queen size down to $96.80 (MSRP:$129). Extras include a 100-night trial, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.

Top Black Friday mattress sales that are still live