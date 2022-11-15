Sony noise-cancelling headphones just crashed to $68 in Black Friday deal

A superb, low-cost pair of ANC headphones, these Sony WH-CH710N wireless over-ears are less than half price in one of the best Black Friday deals on headphones we've seen so far. The main Black Friday event may be a week away yet, but we're increasingly seeing great savings to be had, particularly on audio tech, and the deal on these entry-level pair of ANC headphones caught my eye.

Right now these Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-cancelling headphones are priced at $68 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving you $82 on the the full price. These really shouldn't be overlooked.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N: $149 $68 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones offer solid active noise cancellation form one of the biggest names in the business. These won't be quite up to the standards of the company XM series, but audio is expected to be strong, with 35 hours of battery on a single USB-C charge, and a 10-minute quick charge said to give up to 60 minutes playback.

These noise-cancelling headphones were originally released in 2020, and offer a strong listening experience at a great price. Although we haven't reviewed this particular model, they have been rated 4.4 out of 5 stars by more than 2,300 customers on Best Buy for their audio performance including active noise cancellation.

Don’t expect the same level of ANC performance as you’ll get with the best noise-cancelling headphones and the top-ranking Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, but the WH-CH710Ns still catch a decent amount of ambient sound thanks to dual microphones feeding forward and backward. There are no touch controls but physical controls on the right earcup run to volume, track selection, voice assistant, and call activation.

These wireless headphones offer up to 35-hours of battery life on a single charge (although that drops with ANC switched on). Charging is via USB-C, and a 10-minute quick charge gives up to 60 minutes of playback. There's no carry case supplied but these headphones look the part with a slick but unassuming frame, and comfort levels should be high thanks to the padded earcups and adjustable metal sliders.

Overall, this is a spectacular deal, so if you're serious about purchasing a pair, make sure to hurry as we don't expect stocks to last long at this price.

If you're looking for more savings check out our Black Friday deals live blog (opens in new tab), which is rounding up sales on TVs, laptops, appliances and lots more.