Snag this 58-inch 4K Roku TV for just $298 in early Black Friday deal

Yup, Black Friday deals are starting very early this year, and if you're in the market for a big-screen 4K TV with Roku smarts, there's a solid discount you won't want to pass up.

Right now you can snag the Hisense 58-inch 4K Roku TV for just $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's one of the cheaper sets we've see so far as part of Black Friday TV deals.

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $298, it's the cheapest 58-inch 4K TV we've seen this year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.

Hisense is known for its value-oriented TVs and makes some of the best Roku TVs we've tested. The R6 series on sale offers 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has three HDMI ports, so you can connect anything from a PS5 and Xbox Series X to your cable box.

Another plus is that this Hisense TV includes a Game Mode that significantly improves input lag. And with the included remote you can control your smart homne devices, change channels and more using your voice.

When it comes to streaming and apps, this TV offers plenty of options. It uses the Roku operating system, which sports an easy-to-use interface and access to all of the best streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Overall, this looks like a very good early Black Friday TV deal with one of the best operating systems around. If you're looking for more sales, check out our Black Friday deals live blog (opens in new tab) for big savings on TVs, laptops, headphones and more.