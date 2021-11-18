Snag a free Chromecast with Google TV now in this killer Black Friday deal

We expect to see Black Friday deals that discount products, not just give them away. But here we are, a bunch of TV and streaming obsessed folks staring at the same surprising deal. Sling TV is just handing out units of the Chromecast with Google TV.

Right now Sling will give you a free Chromecast with Google TV with the purchase of one month of Sling TV (starting at $35). That's savings of $50, the entire price of the Chromecast.

Or you could think of it as getting $15 off the regular price of the Chromecast. Either way, it's a great deal, especially if you've never tries Sling before. Already cut the cord, or have Sling, and want the Chromecast at a discount? We've also found a $10 off (that's 20%) sale from Google itself.

Free Chromecast with Google TV with purchase of one month of Sling TV: was $85 now $35 Free Chromecast with Google TV with purchase of one month of Sling TV: was $85 now $35

The Chromecast with Google TV is such a good streaming device we're shocked they're just giving it away. All you need to do is try out Sling TV by paying for one month of service — which at $35 is cheaper than the Chromecast with Google TV (normally $50) on its own. Of course, this deal is for new and eligible former members only.

Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39 @ Google Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39 @ Google

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great.



If you've never tried Sling TV before, this is the perfect time to give it a spin. Both of our streaming writers (myself and Kelly Woo) chose it as the way we cut the cord, for its affordable price and channel selection.

The Chromecast with Google TV was an instant addition to our best streaming devices list, the second we got to test it. The addition of a remote, along with excellent picture and audio quality is an excellent combination, and it provides easy casting from all your devices.

And that's on top of a spiffy interface that suggests content and has all the apps you could ask for. That's a mix of the features that regular everyday folks and power users want. It even connects to, and plays nice with, your smart home tech.

Normally priced at $50, the Chromecast with Google TV is priced competitively with the excellent Roku Streaming Stick 4K (though that stick is currently down to $29) and upgraded Amazon Fire TV Stick Max, which is faster than ever.

Speaking of Roku, check out our best Black Friday Roku deals roundup, where I'm keeping track of all the sales on Roku sticks, TVs and soundbars.