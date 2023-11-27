Saatva launches Cyber Monday sale but our VIP mattress discount is better — here’s why

Saatva mattress has launched all-new Cyber Monday mattress deals , but our exclusive Saatva discount is better for smaller orders, saving you $400 off purchases worth $1,000 or more at Saatva. Our discount will save you up to $200 on Saatva's cheaper mattresses such as the Classic, Loom & Leaf and Memory Foam Hybrid compared to what you'd save in the general public sale.

While the new Saatva mattress sale means you can save up to $500 on their most expensive mattresses, it equates to more modest savings of just $200 on their more affordable models. This means that a queen size Satva Classic is discounted by $300 in Saatva’s own sale. However, with our exclusive saving you'll get $400 off a queen Saatva Classic — this is an excellent price for a mattress that consistently tops the rankings in our best mattress of the year guide.

Therefore, we recommend using our discount for mattress purchases of up to $3,499, but to then switch to Saatva’s standard offer for purchases of $3,500 and above in order to unlock the maximum $500 saving. You don’t have long left to capitalize on this deal, so here we’ve broken down exactly how our exclusive discount compares to Saatva’s own sale.

Saatva Classic: from $1,095 $695

Saatva sale saving: savings start at $200

Our exclusive saving: save $400 on all sizes You’ll hear us say it time and again, but the Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress in the world right now. With this luxury hybrid innerspring, you can expect outstanding support for an incredibly reasonable price. In our Saatva classic mattress review , we were impressed with its fantastic pressure relief and customizable support (choose from Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm), which means it’s suitable for almost any sleeping style. We also love its breathable, anti-mold cover, sturdy edge support and cooling temperature regulation. In short, this is an extremely comfortable high-end hybrid. While it isn’t uncommon to see a queen size Saatva Classic reduced to $1,695, our exclusive sale access enables you to buy it for $1,595. As with all Saatva mattresses, you’ll get free white glove delivery, 365 night trial and a lifetime warranty, which are among the best benefits from any mattress brand.

Saatva RX: from $1,995 $1,495

Saatva sale saving: savings start at $300

Our exclusive saving: save $400 on all sizes The Saatva RX is a newcomer to the Saatva mattress family, and we’re already impressed with its back-soothing credentials. In our Saatva RX mattress review , our main mattress tester found her back pain immediately improved after sleeping on it. Unlike the Saatva Classic, the Saatva RX has just one firmness level (Support Plush), which means it’s comfortable enough to relieve pressure but not at the expense of proper spine alignment. You can expect super-sturdy edge support and outstanding temperature regulation, but we were a little disappointed with its motion transfer — this might be an issue for restless sleepers who share their bed. Again, you’ll get free white glove delivery, 365 night trial and a lifetime warranty with your Saatva mattress purchase.

Saatva Latex Hybrid: from $1,295 $895

Saatva sale saving: savings start at $200

Our exclusive saving: save $400 on all sizes

Crafted from a luxe combination of wool, latex and coils, the Latex Hybrid is one of Saatva’s eco-friendly and sustainable offerings, which you can buy in a queen size mattress for $1,795 with our exclusive sale access (it was $2,195). This mattress has excellent temperature regulation, thanks to its New Zealand wool cover, which wicks away moisture while you sleep (this is good news for hot sleepers). Comfort-wise, its latex layer results in body-contouring support, which mimics the feel of memory foam. However, unlike its synthetic counterpart, the latex promotes much better airflow due to its open-cell construction. The Saatva Latex Hybrid is also a great option for allergy sufferers since latex is naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and free of harmful chemicals. Again, you'll get 365 to trial the Saatva Latex Hyrbid, free white glove delivery and lifetime warranty.

Where can I try a Saatva mattress?

Saatva is the brand behind some of our favorite mattresses, so you might be wondering where you can go to have a look at one — you might also be interested to read our take on which is the best Saatva mattress .

Saatva don't have any bricks and mortar stores and are only available to buy directly from Saatva. Saatva saves money this way, which they pass on to their customers (which is why they are able to see luxury mattresses at an incredibly reasonable price).