Roku Streambar Prime Day deal — get a soundbar and 4K streaming for just $89 now

Prime Day might not officially kick off until July 12, but there are already money-saving deals out there for you to enjoy. Deals like this discount on the excellent Roku Streambar — which offers all the best bits from Roku and a soundbar rolled into one.

Streaming devices are some of the most widely-discounted products during big sales events, and looks like Prime Day won't be any exception. The Roku Streambar is on sale for $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $40 off the normal $129 price tag.

The Roku Streambar offers the same experience you'd get in any of the best Roku devices, but neatly packaged into a moderately-sized soundbar.

I've had a Roku Streambar plugged into my TV for almost two years now, and have had no regrets. The Streambar is the perfect hassle-free way to access all my favorite streaming apps, including many of the best streaming services, such as Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, while simultaneously offering better sound than my TV could ever manage on its own

In fact many people have noted the Streambar is capable of producing surprisingly clear and loud audio from something so compact. Which is perfect if space in your living room is at a premium. That's on top of other features like 4K resolution, HDR support and a Roku voice remote — which includes special buttons to control your TV's volume and power.

The only downside is that there's no Dolby Vision or ethernet, and the remote doesn't have any of the same programmable buttons as the Roku Ultra. But we can forgive these omissions with a price like this.

It should be noted that this isn't the lowest price we've seen the Roku Streambar. It went as low as $79 during last year's Black Friday season. But there's no telling if it will go that low for Prime Day. $40 off is still a pretty generous discount for a product this useful

