This Sony soundbar elevated my home theater — and it's 40% off right now for Amazon Prime Day

We've seen some fantastic, big discounts on the likes of instant cameras and AirPods, amongst others. Now is the perfect to buy some new tech to upgrade your existing setup, especially your home system.

If you're on the hunt for, say, a soundbar that packs big, powerful sound while being affordable, I've found a jaw-dropping deal for you. Right now the Sony HT-S2000 is 40% off on Amazon. No, your eyes aren't deceiving you: the soundbar is down to just $298 from its retail price of $499!

That's an amazing price for what we consider to be one of the best soundbars for the money. Trust me, I tested this soundbar and it's a great choice.

Sony HT-S2000: was $499 now $298 at Amazon The Sony HT-S2000 features five speakers and a built-in subwoofer that, together, create immersive soundscapes. Explosions are loud while dialogues are crystal clear, and the soundbar is fantastic for both movies and music. This 3.1 channel soundbar has Dolby Atmos support, and two listening modes (Night and Voice).

As you'll see in our Sony HT-S2000 review, this is a great performer compared to the likes of JBL and Sonos. So saving $201 on it should be a no-brainer. Firstly, it sports a sleek, low-profile design so it doesn't look out of place — and it definitely doesn't look too big for any setup. It looked right at home placed under my 40-inch TV.

Connecting the soundbar to your TV is straightforward too, either via the HDMI out (eARC/ARC) or optical digital port. It comes with a sleek remote so you can adjust settings while you're lazing on the couch.

But what good is a soundbar if it doesn't make you feel like you're at the movies? The HT-S2000 is a 3.1 channel soundbar featuring five speakers and two dedicated woofers for the bass, and Dolby Atmos.

Utilizing all of these, the HT-S2000 creates immersive, powerful and well-balanced soundscapes. The opening scene of Top Gun: Maverick sounded almost exactly like in the theatre!

Watching movies and TV shows which aren't Dolby Atmos-enabled is just as great of an experience. For instance, the scene where Matthew McConaughey’s character is listening to messages from his family in Interstellar sounded way more powerful than usual, with Hans Zimmer's 'Cornfield Chase' soundtracking it perfectly. I could even hear McConaughey’s every sob and sniffle which made me cry, too.

The HT-S2000’s S-Force Pro Front Surround also creates a virtual ‘wraparound’ so it sounded like different sounds are coming from different parts of the room, which makes the listening experience extremely immersive. Music sounds just as good through the soundbar (if not better), and the adjustable bass makes you feel the lows deep within your soul.

If you buy just one piece of audio tech this Prime Day, it should be the HT-S2000. It looks good, it sounds phenomenal, and it's one of the cheapest ways of elevating your home system. It's currently $201 off at Amazon, so I'd snag this deal right away.

