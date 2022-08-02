Rare Nintendo Switch OLED deal delivers lowest price ever — but you gotta hurry

August is a busy month for back to school sales, but if you're looking for a deal that'll bring some fun to your school semester, we've spotted a rare deal on one of the best handheld gaming consoles.

For a limited time, Woot has the Switch OLED on sale for $324.99 (opens in new tab). That's $25 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Switch OLED.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $324 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch: was $299 now $269 @ Woot (opens in new tab)

Despite its age, the Nintendo Switch is still a great console with an excellent catalog of games. Switch deals (on the console itself) are extremely rare, so snatch this up before it sells out.

As you'll see in our Nintendo Switch OLED review, this console is a winner. It offers a colorful 7-inch OLED display that really brings the best Switch games to life. Plus, you get improved audio through better stereo speakers.

Other highlights of the Switch OLED include a wired Ethernet port for higher-speed online gaming and a sturdier kickstand for propping up this console when you just want to kick back and play some Mario Kart.

The Switch OLED comes with 64GB of internal storage, so you should have plenty for room for your favorite games. The Nvidia Tegra X1 chip is unchanged from previous versions, so you don't get 4K gaming, but overall we were pleased with the performance of this console in our testing.

Nintendo rates the battery life of the Switch OLED for 4.5 to 9 hours, as it will vary based on the type of gaming you're playing. But we appreciated the endurance this console offers in our own Switch OLED battery testing.

If you don't want to spend $300+ on a new console, Woot also has the Switch on sale for $269.99. These deals are both rare — and available today only — so get this while they're still in stock.