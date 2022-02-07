Presidents' Day laptop deal knocks XPS 15 to just $881

If you missed it last week, one of the best early Presidents Day laptop sales is back. Even better, it's now cheaper than it was just a few days ago.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 15 (2020) on sale for $881.99 at Dell. It's on sale for $930, but use coupon "50OFF699" at final checkout to drop the price to $881.99, which is $50 cheaper than last week's mention and one of the cheapest XPS 15 laptops we've ever seen. It's hands down one of the best President Day sales you'll find this week.

Dell XPS 15 (2020): was $930 now $881 @ Dell

The XPS 15 is a high-end laptop with few compromises. It packs a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. At final checkout, use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $881.99. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for the XPS 15.

The reason for this significant discount is likely the release of the Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop last year. Dell may be looking to clear out its remaining stock of the 2020 model Dell XPS 15. Don't let that discourage you, the Dell XPS 15 (2020) is still a very capable machine.

You're getting a blend of mobile performance and sleek design with an excellent keyboard and killer display thrown in for good measure. As for specs, the cheaper model sports an Intel 10th Gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough for most users. The machine also sports Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB SSD for storage and a 15.6-inch Full HD Plus InfinityEdge display.

The Dell XPS 15 has been a regular on our best laptops list for good reason. It’s an excellent Windows laptop for just about every task, whether you want a workhorse machine or just a very useable laptop for everyday tasks. Being able to score one with such a steep discount makes it an even easier recommendation.

If you’re not fully sold, make sure to have a look at our roundup of the best laptop deals currently available for some alternative picks including Chromebooks and MacBooks.