PlayStation Store sale just got a second wave — 13 PS5 game deals I'd recommend right now

The PlayStation Store holiday sale was set to conclude this week, but Sony has just dropped a surprise second wave of deals. So while the holiday season is over for another year, there’s still time to score big savings on loads of the best PS5 games.

This second wave of deals at the PlayStation Store adds more than 1,500 new discounts to the digital storefront’s holiday sale with savings on PS5 and PS4 games, DLC packs and in-game currencies.

This new crop of deals primarily focuses on Deluxe Editions of some of the biggest games of 2023 like Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Lies of P. And we’re also seeing big discounts on some of our favorite PSVR 2 games.

The PlayStation Store holiday sale second wave runs until Thursday, January 18, so you’ve got a little time to pick out your favorite deals. But if you need help spotting the must-play gems, I’ve rounded up my 13 favorite PS5 game deals below.

PlayStation Store sale — Top picks

Hogwarts Legacy (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. And you'll also have to battle dark wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the entire wizarding world. The Deluxe Edition includes the Dark Arts cosmetic set and an exclusive Thestral Mount.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Deluxe Edition): was $89 now $53 @ PlayStation Store

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi-in-hiding Cal Kestis, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old. The Deluxe Edition includes exclusive cosmetic items inspired by Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.

Horizon Forbidden West (Complete Edition): was $59 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

Bundling together the Horizon Foribben West bas game and its DLC expansion The Burning Shores, this Complete Edition is the best way to experience Aloy's latest adventures on a deadly new frontier. Discover a cinematic story set in a stunning open world. And don't worry there are plenty of new robotic creatures to hunt.

Lies of P (Deluxe Edition): was $69 now $55 @ PlayStation Store

Inspired by games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as a powerful puppet come to life. Just don't expect to overcome the game's many brutal bosses without a few defeats along the way

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora (Gold Edition): was $109 now $89 @ PlayStation Store

One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies you just might be surprised by this one. This on-sale Gold Edition also includes the Season Pass.

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $44 @ PlayStation Store

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update.

Horizon Call of the Mountain: was $59 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

Step into the world of Horizon like never before in this PSVR 2 exclusive. Play as new character Ryas and trek across treacherous mountaintops and face fearsome robotic foes as you experience a brand-new Horizon adventure. Plus, the riverboat ride mode is perfect for showcasing the power of VR to friends and family.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: was $49 now $19 @ PlayStation Store

This spin-off from 2018's Spider-Man on PS4, sees a teenage Miles Morales look to prove his superhero credentials by taking on a fierce enemy that threatens to destroy New York City. Spider-Man Miles Morales is the ideal game to hold you over until the release of Spider-Man 2 later in the year. Plus, the snowy winter setting is pretty refreshing, even if it's a little out of season right now.

Like a Dragon Gaiden The Man Who Erased His Name: was $49 now $37 @ PlayStation Store

The latest installment in the cult-favorite Like a Dragon franchise sees you play Kazuma Kiryu, a former member of the yakuza who faked his death to protect his family. Drawn out of hiding by a mysterious figure, you'll explore vibrant locations, and engage in brutal combat as you play out of a gripping narrative. Plus, there's a whole new set of mini-games to enjoy such as karaoke and pocket circuit racing.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged: was $49 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged is a zippy arcade racer that packs modern features and throwback thrills. There are more than 130 vehicles to choose from including classic Hot Wheels as well as new motorbikes and ATVs. This sequel also packs new vehicle moves like the Lateral Dash and Double Jump. Plus the courses are more inventive than ever with locations including the suburbs, a mini-golf course and even the Wild West.

Ghostrunner 2 (Deluxe Edition): was $49 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Pitched as a "hardcore FPS slasher", Ghostrunner 2 is the sequel to the 2020 sleeper hit and sees you once again explore a cyberpunk future and seek to survive lightning-fast combat sequences. New additions include a suite of new moves, abilities and upgrades as well as motorcycle sections that truly test your reflexes. The Deluxe Edition includes a selection of cosmetic items.