Our favorite smart home gym is now $250 off

Summer is a great time to get fit and we've currently spotted a massive price cut on one of the top smart home gyms you can buy. In fact, this device won a spot in our best home gym equipment roundup.

Through August 1, you can get the Tempo Studio on sale for $2,245 via coupon "SUMMERGAINS". Thats $250 off and the second-best price we've seen for the Tempo Studio this summer. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $2,749.

Tempo Studio: was $2,495 now $2,245 @ Tempo

The Tempo Studio is a smart home gym that offers personalized feedback to help improve your form and overall strength capacity. It uses pulses of infrared light to create a 3D model of you as you workout. It then makes recommendations to improve your form. For $39/month, you also get access to live and on-demand classes. (A 12-month commitment is required). Use coupon code "SUMMERGAINS" to get this deal.View Deal

If you're not familiar with the Tempo Studio, here's how it works. The Tempo Studio is essentially a 42-inch smart display that uses pulses of infrared light to create a 3D model of you as you workout. It then makes recommendations to help perfect your form and improve your overall strength capacity. Its AI is smart enough to make weight recommendations and count your number of reps. It's like having a digital personal assistant every time you workout from home.

In our Tempo Studio review, we gave it an Editor's Choice award for offering a convenient way to stay on top of weight-training goals. For $39/month, you also get access to live and on-demand classes. (A 12-month commitment is required). The classes run the gamut from strength training, HIIT, mobility, cardio, and recovery classes.

The 6-foot high display is powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and features 60-watt stereo speakers with built-in Bluetooth. There's also built-in Wi-Fi and an Ethernet port.

The Tempo Studio includes two the 42-inch touchscreen, two 7.5-pound dumbbells, one 25-lb. barbell, six collars, four 10-lb. plates, four 5-lb. plates, four 2.5-lb. plates, four 1.25-lb. plates, heart rate monitor, workout mat, and a recovery roller. This offer is valid through August 1.