Just got iPhone 15? Get these Prime Day accessories deals right now

As plentiful as Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales are right now — and our Prime Day live blog features more than a hundred potential deals — iPhone shoppers might feel like they're on the outside looking in. If you're hoping to pick up one of Apple's new iPhone 15 models at a Prime Big Deal Days discount, you're out of luck. All four new phones are selling at their regular price at Amazon right now.

That's not to say you can't find savings on the iPhone 15. There are still plenty of iPhone 15 deals out there — they're just not tied to Amazon's sales event. Instead, it's the usual array of phone carrier deals promising extreme discounts when you trade-in another device and agree to an unlimited data plan. Again, that's all perfectly fine, but not keeping with the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days spirit.

But if you're about to get an iPhone 15 or you've already acquired one, you shouldn't ignore Amazon's Prime Day in October event. There are still savings to be had on items you may need for your new iPhone — specifically, on the accessories that can make life with Apple's handset oh so much better.

I've taken a spin through Amazon's virtual aisles and found deals on accessory discounts that you may want to consider for your iPhone 15 add-ons. While the savings aren't necessarily huge, they will keep you from paying full price on your accessories. And when you've just spent anywhere from $799 to $1,199 on a new smartphone, every bit of savings helps.

MagSafe charging stands

A MagSafe charging stand gives a convenient, clutter-free way to juice up your iPhone at the end of the day. And having a stand that lets you prop up your iPhone when charging is particularly desirable these days now that iOS 17 has added a StandBy mode.

In StandBy, your horizontally oriented phone becomes a smart screen as you charge it. If you've got an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max with an always-on display feature, StandBy mode never goes to sleep, letting you toggle between digital clocks, various widgets and even photo slideshows.

Here are two of our favorite charging stands.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Belkin's MagSafe Charging Stand is certified to work with Apple fast charging technology so you can wirelessly charge your iPhone at 15W speeds. The magnetic connection is strong on the stand, which ensures that your iPhone will stay in place as it charges — helpful for StandBy Mode. Even better, there's a second charging area where you can juice up your MagSafe-compatible AirPods case.

ESR 3-in-1 Travel Charger for MagSafe: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

Some chargers are made for nightstands, but this ESR offering goes with you anywhere. When not in use, the travel charger folds up for easy transport; the rest of the time, magnets hold your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods case in place as they recharge after a busy day on the road.

iPhone 15 cases

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to look for a new phone case, as there's bound to be a discounted model that fits your particular tastes and needs. For the picks below, we've looked for the best savings on the highest rated cases in our iPhone 15 case roundups, but if the choices below don't strike your fancy, go through our guides to see if there are other options on sale:

Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 15 case: was $34 now $15 @ Amazon

A slim fitting case available in nine different colors, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid offers just enough protection without adding extra bulk to your iPhone 15. Right now, you can save more than 50% on our favorite iPhone 15 case.

Smartish iPhone 15 Plus Wallet Case: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

Not only does Smartish's Wallet Case offer 6-foot drop protection, it also doubles as a wallet with slots for three credit cards. There's a kickstand, too, if you want to prop up your iPhone 15 Plus to watch a video hands-free.

UAG Monarch Pro Kevlar iPhone 15 Pro case: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon

Cases that provide extreme drop protection usually cost a pretty penny so jump on the chance to save any amount on something as rugged as Urban Armor Gear's Monarch Pro Kevlar case. A shock-resistant core and an armor frame layered with DuPont's Kevlar material are just some of the five-layers of protection that can help your iPhone 15 Pro survive 25-foot drops.

Vena vCommuteX Wallet Case for iPhone 15 Pro Max: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

With 4-foot drop protection and a removable wallet add-on, the vCommuteX case has it all for iPHone 15 Pro Max owners. And not only can you save 17% off the price right now, clicking an additional coupon, takes another 30% off at checkout.

USB-C wall chargers

Perhaps you've heard that the iPhone 15 models have made the switch from Lightning to USB-C. If you don't already have a USB-C charger at home, you're going to have to pick one up, as Apple only includes a USB-C cable with its new phones. Fortunately, we found a deal that helps you save on this necessary accessory.

iPhone 15C 20W Type C Fast Wall Charger Power Adapter: was $18 now $14 @ Amazon

This wall charger lets you charge up your iPhone at the maximum 20W wired charging speeds, and it comes with a 6-foot USB cable. Even better, this is a two-pack so you get two chargers to place around your home so that your iPhone will never go wanting for more juice.

AirPods

Picking up a new iPhone is the ideal time to consider updating your wireless earbuds, especially around Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. We've spotted plenty of Prime Day AirPods deals, including one that covers the new AirPods Pro version that features a USB-C charging case. Not only does that version use the same charging standard as the new iPhone 15 models, we also think the new AirPods Pro sound better.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are "nearly perfect wireless earbuds" according to our review, offering world-class noise cancelation, spatial audio, quality sound and 6-30 hours of battery life. The audio quality is even a bit better. This new model sports a USB-C charging case, the perfect companion for the new iPhone 15.