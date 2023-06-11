Excited for iOS 17's StandBy mode? These MagSafe chargers are perfect for it

Apple iPhone owners have something to be extremely happy about when iOS 17 publicly becomes available this fall. StandBy mode in iOS 17 effectively transforms supported iPhones into the ultimate alarm clock and smart home hub. While it doesn’t seem like the software feature is going to be exclusive to MagSafe charging, it does offer a convenience over trying to use StandBy mode with wired charging.

Not all MagSafe chargers offer the ideal StandBy mode experience with iOS 17, even though they all wirelessly charge the iPhone. Ideally, you’ll want to find a MagSafe charger that’s positioned upright as opposed to one that’s flat on its back — mainly because having the iPhone horizontally would engage StandBy mode, while giving users better visibility of their phone.

Knowing that, you’ll want to be prepared for iOS 17’s release with a MagSafe charger that’s ready to showcase the wonders of StandBy mode. It’s going to give the iPhone more utility because it provides the functions of a smart home hub, alarm clock, and digital picture frame. We’ve rounded up some of them below, including ones that can also charge your favorite Apple gadgets, like the AirPods and Apple Watch.

Anker PowerWave 2-in-1 Magnetic Stand Lite

Why you can trust Tom's Guide? Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

(Image credit: Anker)

Anker’s a brand widely known for its lineup of chargers. The PowerWave 2-in-1 from Anker can work great on a nightstand or workstation with its slender design that takes up minimal space. It may not be as polished looking as others, but it's priced affordably and even has a spot to charge your AirPods. The only thing you need to supply is a USB-C charger to connect it to an outlet.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro

(Image credit: Belkin)

There’s a reason why Belkin’s chargers are listed under accessories for the iPhone on Apple’s website. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro embodies the slick and modern design language found in the heart of every Apple product. In addition to its 15W charging with MagSafe, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro will make your iPhone look good while in StandBy mode with its polished metal stand and built-in AirPods charger.

Mophie Snap+ 2-in-1Charge Stand & Pad

(Image credit: Zagg)

Mophie’s Snap+ MagSafe charger sports the same compact footprint as the other chargers, but the exterior casing is constructed with 30% post-consumer recycled plastic. It’s a lightweight option with sustainability in mind, but more importantly, it’ll still get your iPhone into StandBy mode with iOS 17.

Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

(Image credit: Satechi)

If you absolutely love the elegant design of Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro MagSafe charger, but want something a bit cheaper, then the Satechi Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is the alternative you’ll want to get. Flaunting the same ultra-sleek design, the only difference here is that it tops out at 7.5W charging. Yes, it’s technically slower, but it’s priced lower — so that’s the justification to get it.

ESR 3-in-1 Travel Charging Station (HaloLock)

(Image credit: Amazon)

And finally, there’s the ESR 3-in-1 charger. Don’t let the name dissuade you because ESR’s an accessories maker that has been consistently delivering solid chargers. This particular model is a Swiss Army of sorts in the world of MagSafe chargers because of its foldable design and ability to charge the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Best of all, it’s not substantially more expensive than the other chargers here.