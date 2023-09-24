Best iPhone 15 Pro cases in 2023

The best iPhone 15 Pro cases have one primary job: keep your new Apple device protected at all costs. Take a gander at our recent iPhone 15 Pro review , however, and you’ll see just how important this job really is. Apple’s eye-catching aluminum chassis houses a beautiful 6.1-inch OLED display, which reached an impressive 1,550 nits of brightness in our testing. The iPhone 15 Pro also packs in a number of nifty camera upgrades, including a physically bigger main 48-megapixel sensor that shoots 24MP pics by default. (You’ll find the same 3x telephoto zoom as the iPhone 14 Pro .)

Granted, the iPhone 15 Pro has a rating of IP68 for water and dust resistance all by itself, but you’ll need more protection than that to keep Apple’s optics scratch- and crack-free when you’re snapping high-res pics (or shooting 4K video) on the move. Those killer cameras become instantly obsolete, after all, after just one inadvertent “Hulk smash” to the lenses.

Not sure which case is best for you? Not to worry, we’ve already done all the legwork! Here are the best iPhone 15 Pro cases to put on your shortlist.

The best iPhone 15 Pro cases right now

Best overall 1. Moft Case, Stand & Wallet Snap Set Movas View at Moft Best overall Colors: Misty Cove, Jet Black, Seafoam, Sapphire

Materials: Vegan leather, polycarbonate, microfiber, fiberglass

Weight: 1.1 ounces (case), 2.1 ounces (stand / wallet)

Wireless charging: Yes + Excellent overall protection

+ Unique mix-and-match design options

+ Detachable wallet / stand - Premium price

- Not water-resistant Designed to repel everyday stains from your local stationary, the Moft Case, Stand & Wallet Snap Set adds an awful lot of functionality to a traditionally basic smartphone accessory. Constructed from durable Movas vegan leather , polycarbonate, microfiber, and fiberglass, this slim-yet-mighty case comes with a magnetic wallet-kickstand combo capable of carrying a couple of cards (and some emergency cash). Bonus: you can mix and match different wallet colors with different case colors, adding an additional layer of personalization to this fairly premium purchase. Best rugged case 2. Urban Armor Monarch Pro Kevlar Check Amazon View at Urban Armor Gear Best rugged case Colors: Elemental Green, Kevlar Black, Kevlar Silver

Materials: Dupont Kevlar, polycarbonate, rubber

Weight: 1.8 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Ultra-rugged design

+ Five layers of protection

+ Ten-year warranty - Premium price

- Not waterproof The Urban Armor Monarch Pro Kevlar case offers the ultimate in all-around drop protection for your iPhone 15 Pro thanks to five layers of construction that include a shock-resistant core; a distinctive armor frame layered with DuPont Kevlar material; a polycarbonate shear plate; and an impact-resistant rubber surround. True to its name, this case is tested for 25 feet of ultra-rugged drop protection, with a tactical outer grip to keep your iPhone firmly in hand. If you’re looking for a case that can take some abuse — and then some — look no further. Most customizable 3. Casetify iPhone Pro 15 Bounce Case View at Amazon View at Amazon Most customizable Colors: Dozens of styles and designs

Materials: 65% recycled and plant-based material

Weight: N/A

Wireless charging: Yes + Excellent drop protection

+ Made from eco-friendly materials

+ Oodles of unique colors and designs - Premium price The Casetify iPhone Pro 15 Bounce Case features 1.6mm raised bezels, reinforced corners, and Casetify’s proprietary EcoShock technology to protect your phone from every angle. What really makes this case stand out, however, has to do with the company’s myriad customization options; there are dozens of talented artists to choose from. For example, check out the “Fruit Stickers” design by Amsterdam-based artist Bodil Jane: “Inspired by flea market finds, vintage books, Indian floral patterns, and even her own sticker collections, these tech accessories are as blissful as a hot summer day.” Best waterproof case 4. OtterBox Frē Series for MagSafe View at Otterbox Best waterproof case Colors: Black, Pine, Rule of Plum

Materials: More than 50% recycled plastic, including 25% ocean-based recycled plastic

Weight: 1.6 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Built-in gaskets and port covers create full seal

+ Waterproof up to 2 meters for 1 hour (IP68)

+ Superior military-grade drop protection - Premium price If you’re always taking your iPhone on the open water, the OtterBox Frē Series might be just the case you never knew you needed. The built-in gaskets form a waterproof seal when snapped together, with built-in screen and port covers that provide 360 degrees of protection — rain or shine. This case is rated for two meters of submersion up to an hour, which is plenty of time to retrieve your iPhone 15 Pro from the bottom of a lake. Best folio-style case 5. Noreve Apple iPhone 15 Pro Leather Case View at Noreve Best folio-style case Colors: More than a dozen colors and designs

Materials: Leather / synthetic leather

Weight: N/A

Wireless charging: Yes + 100+ colorful design choices

+ Premium customization options

+ Dedicated credit card slots - Ultra-premium price For any business professionals out there, the Noreve Apple iPhone 15 Pro Leather Case adds extra panache to an already classy phone. Available in both synthetic leather and genuine leather varieties (eg, Saffiano, patent, patina, vegan), each case is meticulously crafted to make a fashion statement; you can add custom engravings, text, or images to the exterior lining, and an (optional) kickstand to boot. On the inside of this folio-style case, you’ll even find three dedicated credit card slots that let you leave your wallet at home. Best thin case 6. Totallee iPhone 15 Pro Case View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Best thin case Colors: Clear, Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, Green, Red

Materials: Polypropylene

Weight: 0.1 ounces

Wireless charging: Yes + Grippy exterior

+ Featherlight design

+ Decent variety of color choices - No extra features

- Minimal drop protection Sometimes simpler is better. Case in point: the Totallee iPhone 15 Pro Case, a branding-free, logo-free case that lets your new iPhone speak for itself. At just 0.1 ounces and 0.02 inches thin, Totallee’s featherlight design creates a form-fitting layer around your phone that includes a raised lip to help protect the camera lenses. With six colors to choose from, this is a totally minimalist case that adds basic-but-beautiful protection to your new iPhone. Best leather case 7. Mujjo iPhone 15 Pro Shield Case View at Mujjo Best leather case Colors: Black, Steel Blue

Materials: European leather, recycled plastic, microfibre, polycarbonate

Weight: N/A

Wireless charging: Yes + Elegant, ergonomic design

+ Made from eco-friendly materials

+ Military-grade drop protection

+ Compatible with other accessories - Only two color choices The Mujjo iPhone 15 Pro Shield Case adds extra ergonomic elegance to your new smartphone, and it’s rated to withstand tumbles up to 15 feet high, with an ImpactCore internal bumper and 1mm raised bezels around the camera lenses. This case is lined with a luxurious Japanese microfibre that features a satin-like finish, and the built-to-last leather exterior acquires a unique patina over time. Bonus: this case is compatible with Mujjo’s magnetic wallet. Best eco-friendly case 8. Incipio Forme Protective for MagSafe View at Amazon View at Amazon Best eco-friendly case Colors: Digital Disruption, Eternal Spring, Intrastellar, Pop Pink Glitter

Materials: Recycled plastic

Weight: N/A

Wireless charging: Yes + Slim form factor

+ Eco-friendly construction

+ Shipped in recycled packaging

+ Lifetime warranty - Basic drop protection Backed by an impressive lifetime warranty and shipped in recycled packaging, the dual-layer Incipio Forme Protective case is made from recycled plastics that keep Mother Earth top of mind. However, with clever design names like Digital Disruption, Eternal Spring, Intrastellar, and Pop Pink Glitter, Incipio has hardly forgotten about the aesthetic (or artistic) side of things. This scratch- and discoloration-resistant case even has an antimicrobial coating to keep itty-bitty bugs at bay, and it’s rated for 10 feet of drop protection. Best silicone case 9. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe View at Amazon View at Apple View at Apple Best silicone case Colors: Orange Sorbet, Cypress, Winter Blue, Storm Blue, Guava, Clay, Light Pink, Black

Materials: Silicone, microfiber

Weight: N/A

Wireless charging: Yes + Simple, elegant design

+ Decently diverse color choices - Basic drop protection

- No extra features Created by Apple specifically to complement the iPhone 15 Pro’s futuristic form factor, this simple silicone case features a silky soft-touch exterior and microfiber lining that adds a basic layer of defense against the occasional fumble. Available in eight elegant hues, the iPhone 15 Pro Silicone case doesn’t offer the same level of protection as multi-layered models, of course, but if you’re an Apple fan to the core, this case was made for you. Literally.

What to look for in the best iPhone 15 Pro cases

First things first: when selecting the best iPhone 15 Pro case to fit your lifestyle, make sure the case you buy is actually made for the iPhone 15 Pro. A variety of brands manufacture similar cases for multiple iPhone models, such as the iPhone 14 , iPhone 14 Pro , iPhone 15 , iPhone 15 Plus and Editor’s Choice-winning iPhone 15 Pro Max . The specs for all six of these iPhones are strikingly similar at first glance, and if you accidentally buy the wrong case, you’ll simply have to send it back — leaving your new iPhone unprotected for that much longer. Here are a few other factors to consider for your next iPhone case:

Build materials and drop protection: Whether it’s made out of silicone, aluminum, polycarbonate or rubber, look for a good drop rating to keep your phone protected. Some iPhone 15 Pro cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 20 feet or more. In general, a case that offers multiple layers generally delivers more protection overall. (For example, our top rugged pick uses DuPont Kevlar to help safeguard your iPhone 15 Pro from tedious tumbles.)

Color/design options: Some phone cases only offer one or two color choices — usually some variation of gray or black. Fashion-forward options add blended colors, textured designs, artsy skins, and built-in keychain or lanyard attachments. If you want your iPhone 15 Pro to reflect the inner you, a customizable case might just fill the bill.

Environmental impact: Smartphone makers are continuing to emphasize the sustainability angle of their devices, and case makers are following suit. Look for iPhone 15 Pro cases with various green initiatives that use recycled plastics and other bio-friendly materials.

How we pick the best iPhone 15 Pro cases

We base our initial best iPhone 15 Pro case rankings using word-of-mouth and customer reviews, along with our own comprehensive research. In some instances, we may call in cases for additional hands-on testing.

When evaluating each phone case, we consider color/design choices, overall protection and special features, leveraged against each individual price point. Because phone cases are such a personal choice, we also strive to include a variety of styles and brands to fit different tastes — and budgets.