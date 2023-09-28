Best iPhone 15 cases in 2023

The iPhone 15 is chalk full of new features, but that doesn’t mean it’s indestructible. Once you get your hands on a new iPhone 15, the first thing you should do is protect your mobile investment with one of the best iPhone 15 cases.

In our iPhone 15 review, we were thrilled by its refreshed design and comfortable feel in the hand. The $799 phone features an aluminum enclosure paired with contoured edges, instead of the extra durable titanium alloy build found in the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. That means the iPhone 15 is even more susceptible to potential damage when the inevitable fall to the floor happens. Having one of the best iPhone 15 cases protect your new investment, you maximize your phone’s ability to withstand accidental drops and remain damage free.

The great thing about the best iPhone 15 cases is they provide more than just added protection. Many offer a wide variety of colors, materials, styles and features like wallet pockets and kickstands to bolster your phone’s utility. If you want a thick case for maximum protection, or a slim and colorful case for style, you can find the option that best fits your needs.

Below are our recommendations for the best iPhone 15 cases that you’ll want to get on your iPhone as soon as you take it out of the box.

The best iPhone 15 cases

1. Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 15 Case View at Amazon View at Amazon Best overall Colors: Clear, Black, Frost Clear, Green, Matte Black, Mute Beige, Navy Blue, Red Crystal, Rose Crystal

Materials: TPU

Weight: 1.1 ounces + Transparent

+ Affordable

+ Slim

- Not as drop proof as others We feel the Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 15 case provides just the right amount of protection, slim fitting form factor and affordability for most people. Only adding 0.08 depth to your iPhone 15 keeps the new phone’s sleekness intact. It is also transparent, letting the new iPhone color pallet shine through the case. Raised bevels protect the camera and screen while air pockets inside of the case protect it from falls. Considering this case is under $20, we think this one is a winner. 2. vCommute Wallet Case View at Amazon Best Wallet Case Colors: Black, Red, Blue, Slate Black

Materials: Dual polycarbonate and TPU

Weight: N/A + Withstand drops up to eight feet

+ Available in multiple colors

+ Kickstand and wallet

- Expensive There’s a lot to like about this iPhone 15 wallet case. The wallet is actually hidden inside of the case, instead of protruding on the outside, meaning your valuables like your credit cards and IDs are safely hidden within the case. The door to the wallet also doubles as a handy stand for tabletop viewing. The case itself is made up of military grade drop technology that protects your phone from repeated drops up from eight feet. This case also won’t interfere with your phone wireless charging capabilities. 3. Bellroy Leather iPhone 15 Case View at Amazon View at Amazon Best Leather Case Colors: Black, Cobalt, Everglade, Terracotta

Materials: Environmentally certified leather and polymer

Weight: N/A + Three year warranty

+ Premium look and feel

+ Microfiber lining

- Expensive This iPhone 15 case screams class and style. The leather exterior has a timeless look that not only protects your phone, but feels great in your hand. The inside of the case is lined with microfiber, serving as a nice little blanket for your phone. You also get your choice of color between black, cobalt, everglade, and terracotta, which is more of a classic brown leather. And the best part: this case is backed by a three year warranty. 4. Otterbox Defender Series Pro Case View at OtterBox Check Amazon Most Rugged Colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Green

Materials: Polycarbonate shell

Weight: 4 ounces + Excellent protection

+ Grippy

+ Multiple colors available

- Bulky If maximum protection is what you’re in the market for, look no further than the Otterbox Defender Series Pro Case. It’s available in four different colors and securely grips your phone in a polycarbonate shell for military grade drop protection. The rubber outer shell absorbs impacts from falls while the rigid inner shells protects your phone from the force of the fall. And there’s port covers to protect from water, dust and dirt from getting in your phone. Not only will it protect your phone from falls, but help you prevent butterfinger moments with its grippy rubber makeup. 5. Spigen Liquid Air for iPhone 15 View at Amazon Best Minimalist Colors: Black, Navy Blue, Green

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)

Weight: 0.9 ounces + Grippy

+ Slim

+ Wireless charging compatible

- Might not be enough protection for some One of the best things about getting a new phone is feeling the sleekness and lightweight design in your hand. The Spigen Liquid Air iPhone 15 Case keeps that in mind with its ultra slim and lightweight minimalistic design. The Liquid Air Case only adds 0.07 inches of thickness to your phone and retains wireless charging capabilities while adding extra protection to your phone. If you’re not the most sure handed individual, this won’t provide the protection you need, but for those looking to keep their phone’s slim form factor, this is the case for you. 6. Mous Limitless 5.0 Case for iPhone 15 View at Amazon View at Mous Unique Textures Colors: Bamboo, Walnut, White Acetate, Black Leather, Carbon Fiber, Speckled Black Fabric, Blue Fabric, Green Fabric

Materials: Polycarbonate, Wood

Weight: 1.48 ounces + Multiple finishes

+ Good protection

+ MagSafe compatible

- Heavier iPhone case One of the more uniquely designed iPhone 15 cases, the Mous Case is a mixture of polycarbonate protecting your phone from drops, with a wood finish that prevents unsightly scratches and fingerprints, while also looking great. If the walnut finish isn’t your vibe, there are several over textures and finishes to choose from including carbon fiber and fabric finishes. It’s a little heavier than other cases, but it's a great way to showcase your unique personal style. 7. Supcase iPhone 15 Unicorn Beetle MAG XT Check Amazon View at Amazon Great Utility Colors: Black

Materials: TPU, polycarbonate

Weight: N/A + Durable

+ Camera cover

+ Kickstand

- Bulky This iPhone 15 case has the best of both worlds — utility and protection. The TPU and polycarbonate materials provide protection from drops up to 4 feet. Taking the protection a step further is a camera cover that protects your camera system from scratches, dust and dirt. But that same camera cover has a secret use — it doubles as a handy kickstand, so you can watch content on your phone hands free on a tabletop. 8. TORRAS Magnetic Slim Fit Case for iPhone 15 View at Amazon Best Silicone Case Colors: Black, Blue Green

Materials: Silicone, Polyethylene

Weight: 1.76 ounces + Slim

+ Maintains wireless charging

+ Affordable

- Not as protective as others When maintaining the iPhone 15 sleek form factor is at the top of your priority list, then you should consider the TORRAS Slim Fit Case. It only adds an additional 0.03 inches of bulk to your phone — which is virtually nothing. That keeps your phone's slim form factor intact, while adding a grippy surface to prevent drops. It also maintains the phone's ability to wirelessly charge.

What to look for in the best iPhone 15 cases

Although this may seem like obvious advice, make sure the case you are eyeballing fits your phone. There are a few different iPhone models including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, all of which are either different sizes or have different button configurations on the side (iPhone 15 Pro features the Action button while iPhone 15 does not). It can be an easy mistake to buy an iPhone 15 Pro case instead of one for iPhone 15. If you're looking for a different-sized model, then check out our other guides.

Is keeping your new phone’s form factor, or having an overly protective iPhone 15 case more important to you? Cases that offer more drop protection are usually more bulky, and some people don’t like the extra heft in their hand or pocket. Slim and transparent cases keep your iPhone 15’s sleek form factor and colors on full display, but typically offer less protection. There’s no wrong answer here, it’s what you prioritize that is most important.

A good baseline for drop protection is four feet. Anything below that and your case isn’t really doing much in terms of protection. Some cases also provide extra utility such as a pocket for your credit cards and IDs, and even handy kickstands to watch content on your phone hands free.

How we pick the best iPhone 15 cases

When we are considering cases, we look at price, materials (what it's made out of), color options, protection and special features. As we mentioned above – much of the iPhone 15 case buying decision rests in your preferences for protection and personal style. That’s why we do our best to include a wide range of options to find one that will fit your needs.

Are iPhone 14 cases compatible with iPhone 15 cases?

Unfortunately, no. The dimensions of the respective phones are slightly different, eliminating the possibility to use one of the best iPhone 14 cases on the new iPhone 15.