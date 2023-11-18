Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals — the 7 best deals on Switch bundles and games I'd buy right now

Discounts on the Nintendo Switch and its library of stellar games aren't always easy to come by. That's what makes Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals such a perfect opportunity to pick up Nintendo’s wildly popular hybrid handheld/console and a game or two. And this year, the Nintendo Switch bundles are better than ever.

You don’t need to wait for the big day either to score great savings. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more have already rolled out plenty of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals to offer hardware bundles and incredible games for less than the usual retail price. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are on sale too, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday deals page for all the best discounts from the sales season. We've also rounded up discounts for plenty of non-Nintendo gaming products in our Black Friday gaming deals hub.

Nintendo Switch OLED: $350 and receive a $75 gift card @ Dell

We rarely see discounts on Nintendo's latest console, but right now Dell is throwing in a $75 gift card with your purchase of a Nintendo Switch OLED. This upgraded version sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, more internal storage, a wider adjustable kickstand, and a revamped dock featuring a wired LAN port.

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle + 3 months of Switch Online): $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals out now. For $299, this Mario Kart 8 Bundle comes with a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. That's the same price as the console normally costs on its own. Break it around the holidays if you think your relationships can survive a Blue Shell or two.

Price check: $299 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $43 @ Walmart

Or if you already have a Switch, you can snag Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on its own for a steal right now. Walmart and Amazon are offering the standalone game for $43, or $16 its full retail price. Race against up to 8 players in a colorful mad dash to the finish line.

Price check: $43 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $62 @ Amazon

Tears of the Kingdom is the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user-created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content. And it's the perfect game if you want to flex your creative muscle rather than just play.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again sees our favorite plumber and the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom teaming up with zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is truly one of the Nintendo Switch's lesser-known gems.