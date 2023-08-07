New PlayStation sale offers some of the best PS5 deals of the year — $449 PS5, must-play games from $19 and more

Deals on video games might not seem like a natural fit for the annual back to school sales, but making time for play after all the work is done is more important than you might think. And Sony has just launched its own PlayStation back to school sales in collaboration with some of its retail partners to highlight this fact.

This new set of PS5 deals includes big money off some of the best PS5 games including God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West. This sale is also your latest opportunity to score a saving on some essential accessories including the PS5 DualSense Controller. Even better, the PS5 console itself has received a very rare discount and the best-selling console is currently on sale for $449 at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon.

So, whether you’re gearing up to return to school in the next few weeks or not, this PlayStation sale offers deals that you won’t want to miss. And we’re rounding up our favorite discounts down below. Plus, the PlayStation Store summer sale is still running which is ideal if you’re looking to save big on must-play digital PS5 games.

PS5 console

PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle: was $559 now $509 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has also sliced $50 off this PS5 Final Fantasy XVI Bundle. It comes with a standard PS5 console, and a digital copy of Final Fantasy XVI, which we rank as one of the best PS5 games you can play. This epic RPG packs a highly cinematic narrative and fast-paced combat. This is a great package overall, and now at its lowest price ever.

PS5 games

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Aloy is back, and this time PlayStation's newest icon is venturing to new lands and squaring off against a whole range of new robotic enemies in Horizon Forbidden West. This gorgeous open-world game is a real looker on the PS5, and its cinematic story will hook you from the very start. If you're looking for a content-rich PlayStation exclusive, this latest entry in the Horizon saga will keep you occupied deep into your first school semester.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 and benefit from improved framerates, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Demon's Souls was one of the first games on PS5, and it's still one of the best almost three years later. In this ultra-difficult action/RPG, you'll create a character and set out to conquer the deadly dungeons and towering bosses of Boletaria. You may have already played this game on the PS3, but the remake is much smoother.

Returnal: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

One of the most critically-acclaimed games of 2021, Returnal is a tough-as-nails roguelike that casts you as an amnesiac astronaut on a hostile alien world. But death isn't the end, as your character is stuck in a never-ending cycle and must face new enemies and challenges in every loop. Can you fend off this world's most sinister foes and find a way to break the cycle?

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

In many ways Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was created to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.

PS5 accessories

WD_Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $309 now $139 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850X SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently more than 50% off at Amazon which drops it down to just $139, which is just $20 shy of its lowest price ever. The 1TB model is also on sale for just $72.